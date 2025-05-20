Company statistics for the first quarter of 2025

MACAU, May 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 913 new companies were incorporated and 186 companies were dissolved in the first quarter of 2025, which represented a net increase of 727 in the number of companies.

Analysed by industry, the majority of the new companies were operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade (302) and Business Services (279). Total value of registered capital of the new companies rose by 1.4% year-on-year to MOP205 million. As regards origin of capital, mainland China and Macao contributed MOP124 million (60.4% of total) and MOP72 million (35.2%) respectively. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP75 million, of which Shenzhen accounted for 68%. Besides, capital from Hong Kong stood at MOP7 million.

In terms of size of registered capital, there were 640 new companies (70.1% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP16 million) made up 8% of the total. Meanwhile, 12 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP146 million) constituted 70.8% of the total.