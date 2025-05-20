Comprehensive Insights of the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market : Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peptide Therapeutics Market has been on a consistent growth trajectory in the recent historical period. As per the latest market insights, we have observed an increase in its size, from $45.15 billion in 2024 to $49.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. This intensifying growth can predominantly be attributed to the mounting incidence of chronic diseases, a proliferating understanding of molecular biology, and expanding applications in oncology.

Will this trend continue? And how can investors and stakeholders tap into this considerable growth in the peptide therapeutics market?

The market is not slowing down and, in fact, it is poised to see rapid growth in the subsequent few years. Our analysts project that by 2029, it will reach $76.64 billion with an even higher CAGR of 11.5%. This anticipated growth can be traced back to multiple factors such as rising demand for personalized medicine, expanding use in immunotherapy, advancements in peptide delivery systems, emerging peptide targets in infectious diseases, and an increasing focus on rare diseases. The forecast period will also see significant industry trends such as technological advancements in peptide synthesis, growing investment and funding, emphasis on peptide drug safety, market expansion in emerging economies, and the integration of artificial intelligence AI.

What's propelling this extensive peptide therapeutics market growth?

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the peptide therapeutics market significantly. Chronic diseases are enduring illnesses that aren't entirely curable but can occasionally be controlled or managed. Their surge can be attributed to the increased use of tobacco products, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol use, among other causes. The utilization of peptide therapeutics plays a pivotal role in the prevention and treatment of certain chronic diseases.

Who are the most prominent players in peptide therapeutics market?

The market is dominated by key industry players such as Pfizer Inc., Jhonson & Jhonson, Abbvie Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Laboratories BV, among others. Additionally, burgeoning companies such as Arcus Biosciences Inc., Pepscan Therapeutics, Peptech Inc., Peptide Logic Inc., and SELLAS Life Sciences Group are constantly propelling innovative trends and practices in the market.

How is the peptide therapeutics market segmented?

The peptide therapeutics market report discusses market segments by

1 Type: Generic, Branded

2 Route of Administration: Parenteral, Mucosal, Oral, Transdermal

3 Application: Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Central Nervous Systems, Metabolic Disorders, Infections, Hematological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dermatology, Respiratory Disorders, Acromegaly, Other Applications.

It includes subsegments under Generic and Branded, encompassing Generic Peptide Drugs, Biosimilars, Innovative Peptide Drugs, and Patent-Protected Peptides respectively.

Which regions are seeing the most growth in peptide therapeutics market?

In 2024, North America was the largest participant in the peptide therapeutics market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for advanced treatments. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to economic progress and medical advancements. Our extensive report also covers other crucial regions and countries like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, and countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

