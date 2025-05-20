Quub UK Secures £1.3 Million to Transform Water Industry with AI-Powered Satellite Imagery

Joe Latrell, Quub's founder, showing the company's Aurora satellite design

Quub UK wins £1.3m to launch satellites using AI and imagery to detect water leaks, cut costs, and support the UK’s water infrastructure.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quub UK’s SpaceEye project has been awarded £1.3 million through the OFWAT Water Breakthrough Challenge. The funding will support the design, launch, and operation of six low-cost satellites over a three-year period beginning in 2026. Quub UK is the European subsidiary of Lancaster, PA-based Quub, Inc.

“This is a massive breakthrough for the UK water industry,” said Dan Lewis, Executive Director of Quub UK. “For the first time, utilities will have access to high-frequency satellite imagery—analyzed by AI within hours—to detect leaks, water quality issues, and unauthorized extractions across more than 210,000 miles of pipelines. We’re excited to work with our partner water companies to deliver real value.”

Quub’s 3D-printed, modular satellites are built using environmentally conscious materials. Onboard AI preprocesses the data, dramatically reducing communication needs and delivering faster results.

“We founded Quub to tackle exactly these challenges,” adds CEO Joe Latrell. “This is a proud moment for our team.”

About Quub

Quub, Inc. develops next-generation small satellites with a focus on sustainability, affordability, and accessibility. Quub UK extends this mission into Europe, supporting sectors including water, insurance, government, and environmental monitoring.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.