XM Wins 'Client Experience Excellence – Asia Pacific' at TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025

XM receives the 'Client Experience Excellence – Asia Pacific' XM is presented with the Client Experience Excellence – Asia Pacific award during the TrustFinance Awards 2025 in Bangkok TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025

Recognizing Outstanding Commitment to Client-Centered Service Across the Region

We’re big, fair, and human. Our goal is to support every client with the tools, access, and care they need—whether they’re just starting or already trading like pros.” — NATSIYAKORN CHAROENWONG, Regional Marketing Manager at XM

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the prestigious TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025 event in Bangkok, XM was awarded the "Client Experience Excellence – Asia Pacific" title at the TrustFinance Awards 2025. This honor recognizes XM’s exceptional dedication to delivering a human-centered, high-quality client experience in one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in the global trading ecosystem.With more than 15 million clients across 190 countries, XM has built its reputation by consistently prioritizing service, transparency, and reliability. In the Asia Pacific region, where market diversity and user expectations continue to evolve, XM has emerged as a trusted name among traders seeking a platform that understands and supports their needs.A defining factor in XM’s client-first approach is its operational integrity. The broker has maintained a flawless execution record—processing over 10 billion trades with no requotes and no rejections. In fast-moving market conditions, this level of reliability is essential for building trader confidence and sustaining long-term engagement.Beyond technology, XM has developed a reputation for putting people at the center of its operations. The company offers educational initiatives, user engagement programs, and a robust copy trading platform that connects traders with over 1,000 experienced strategy providers. From local seminars to ongoing mentorship opportunities, XM emphasizes accessibility, learning, and community as key parts of the client journey.During an interview at the event, NATSIYAKORN CHAROENWONG, Regional Marketing Manager at XM, shared insights into the company's approach: “We’re big, fair, and human. Our goal is to support every client with the tools, access, and care they need—whether they’re just starting or already trading like pros.” She further noted that XM’s leadership often meets clients in person to better understand regional market needs and adapt services to support real-world challenges.The Client Experience Excellence – Asia Pacific award is one of the most meaningful recognitions at the TrustFinance Awards, as it highlights not just technical performance, but trust, transparency, and user-centric value. Recipients are chosen through a rigorous process combining verified user reviews, platform performance data, and expert evaluation conducted by TrustFinance’s research team.XM’s win is a reflection of its long-standing investment in building trust and enhancing the end-to-end client experience. For traders in Asia Pacific and beyond, XM is not just a platform—it’s a partner in the journey toward financial confidence and growth.To explore XM’s full profile and client feedback, visit www.trustfinance.com . For more highlights from TrustFinance Business 2025, follow TrustFinance on LinkedIn, Facebook, and the official blog.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.