Block Chain in Healthcare Global Market to Escalate to $11.04 Billion by 2029

Capturing the accelerated trajectory of the block chain in the healthcare sector, The Business Research Company reveals remarkable predictions. The market size has grown exponentially in recent years and is set to rise from $2.23 billion in 2024 to $3.04 billion in 2025. The compound annual growth rate CAGR is projected at an impressive 36.4%. Interoperability challenges, fraud prevention, patient empowerment, clinical trials and research, and immutable record keeping account for the historical period boost.

How Will the Block Chain in Healthcare Market Evolve Over the Coming Years?

Supported by tokenization of healthcare assets, decentralized clinical trials, personalized medicine, cross-border healthcare transactions, and consent management, the block chain in healthcare market size is expected to experience exponential growth to $11.04 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 38.0%. Trends expected to shape the industry in the coming period include personalized medicine advances, enhanced cybersecurity measures, rise of privacy-preserving technologies, and integration with artificial intelligence and blockchain consortia in healthcare.

What is Driving this Immense Growth in the Sector?

The expanding adoption of Blockchain as a Service BaaS is a key driver, anticipated to spur the growth further. Blockchain technology can provide innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the healthcare industry such as supply chain management, smart contracts, confidentiality of personal health information, technical issues in data management, enabling alternative payment models, and virus outbreak tracking.

Who are the Key Industry Players Banking on this Growth?

The report identifies major companies operating in the block chain in healthcare market. These include International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Factom Inc., Hashed Health LLC, Microsoft Corporation, iSolve Technologies Inc., Blockpharma Inc., Medicalchain.com Ltd, Guardtime Limited, Government e Marketplace, Patientory Inc., FarmaTrust, SimplyVital Health Inc., Akiri Inc., BurstIQ Inc., Professional Credentials Exchange Inc., Avaneer Health Inc., RoboMed Innovations, Embleema Inc., Coral Health Inc., PokitDok Inc., Briya Inc., Open Health Network, Labrys Inc., Tech Alchemy Limited, Cubix Corporation, SoluLab Inc., EncrypGen Inc., Clinicoin Inc., BlockPill Inc., DNAtix Ltd.

What Key Trends Are Influencing the Growth of the Block Chain in Healthcare Market?

Emerging trends include a stronger focus on technological advancements such as the integration of artificial intelligence AI medical databases. This is seen as a critical step to boost patient care, improve diagnostic accuracy, streamline healthcare workflows, and securely manage patient data while ensuring regulatory compliance.

How Is the Block Chain in Healthcare Market Segmented?

The block chain in healthcare market is stratified according to:

1 By Type: Permission Blockchains, Permissionless Blockchains

2 By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3 By Application: Supply Chain Management, Clinical Data Exchange And Interoperability, Claims Adjudication And Billing Management, Other Applications

4 By End User: Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Permission Blockchains: Consortium Blockchains, Private Blockchains, Federated Blockchains

2 By Permissionless Blockchains: Public Blockchains, Open Source Blockchains, Decentralized Autonomous Organizations DAOs

Where is the Market Dominance?

North America emerged as the largest region in the block chain in healthcare market in 2024. The report provides market insights for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

