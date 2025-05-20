Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi on investment by Harmony Gold at its Stilfontein operations creating economic opportunities

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi has applauded Harmony Gold for an investment of one-point five billion rand at its Stilfontein operations in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality.

The investment is a culmination of ongoing efforts by Premier Mokgosi to lure investments and address the scourge of unemployment afflicting the province.

Earlier this year Premier Mokgosi met with the company’s Executive Management on the side-lines of the Africa Mining Indaba to discuss a number of issues relating to diversification, localization and SMME Development.

The initiative which will create several jobs opportunities for the people of the province adds to seven-billion-rand worth of investment by the mine in 2022, which includes an extension of Moab-Khotsong operations at Stilfontein.

Premier Mokgosi says the investment gives credence to government’s efforts of fostering partnerships with the various stakeholders to create an enabling environment for investment and job creation.

“This forms part of a broader strategy by government to encourage investments in the province. I have no doubt that as more investments trickle in, several more job and business opportunities will be created and this will help reduce the high unemployment figures afflicting the province” Premier Mokgosi said.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Mr Beyers Nel maintains, the renewable energy investment forms part of its long-term investment and diversification strategy.

“Through our seven-billion-rand investment in 2022, we managed to preserve six thousand jobs for locals, extending the mines lifespan by twenty years. In 2020, we acquired Mine Waste Solutions leading to an investment of over two billion rand and we have created close to two thousand five hundred jobs, seventy percent of which are locals”.

Premier Mokgosi who was accompanied by the MEC for Finance, Kenetswe Mosenogi and Acting Director General, Ndlela Kunene lauded the mine for their investment initiatives and have urged them to support the Province’s Development Fund, which is primarily aimed at addressing infrastructure backlogs in the province.

