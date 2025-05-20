Minister Dean Macpherson hands over properties for GBV shelters in Mpumalanga

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, during a ceremony in Mbombela on Monday morning, handed over 10 properties to the Mpumalanga Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Social Development, Brenda Moeketsi, to be used as shelters for victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

Joined by Mpumalanga MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Thulasizwe Thomo, Minister Macpherson said the handover aligns with the Department’s mission to ensure that public properties do not stand idle, but are instead used for the public good.

The 10 properties—five located in Badplaas, four in Lothair, and one in Delmas—had previously stood vacant and unutilised by the Department, but will now be renovated by the provincial department. The handover follows a similar transfer last month of five unutilised properties in Waterkloof, Pretoria, to the Gauteng Social Development MEC, Faith Mazibuko, also to be used as GBV shelters.

“When I was appointed Public Works & Infrastructure Minister, I promised that the days of public buildings standing empty and being underutilised were coming to an end. Instead, I want public buildings to be used for the public good—particularly to help us address the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa,” Minister Macpherson said.

“As a department, we have an important role to play in helping to provide the facilities needed to safeguard the most vulnerable in our society. Between 2019 and 2025, the Department handed over only two properties to be used as GBV shelters. Yet, within just one year, we have more than tripled that number—15 properties have now been handed over. In the weeks and months ahead, we look forward to increasing this number as we work to bring an end to gender-based violence.”

Minister Macpherson emphasised that the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure remains firm in its commitment to working with Social Development Minister Nokuzola Tolashe and other key stakeholders to ensure that every district in South Africa has access to a fully functional GBV shelter. Of the 52 districts across the country, 47 already have such facilities, and work is being expedited to ensure the remaining five receive shelters as soon as possible.

“The handover of these properties is part of the work we are doing to ensure that the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure plays a meaningful role in improving the lives of all South Africans. By working together, we are using public assets for the public good to build a better country. Let’s build South Africa.”

