MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on Gautrain product offering 50% discount on train fares

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has urged eligible Gauteng residents to sign-up for the newly launched KlevaMova Product which offers a 50% discount on Gautrain train fares. The Gautrain recently announced the special product which caters for individuals living in households with a combined household annual income of R350 000 or less, students under the age of 25, scholars, pensioners, and recipients of the South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA) disability grant.

“We are building a Gauteng that embraces all its communities, irrespective of their status in life. We want Gauteng to be connected and accessible, thereby allowing our residents access to opportunities they deserve while catalysing inclusive economic growth. I would like to encourage qualifying individuals to register for KlevaMova and experience an efficient, safe, and convenient public transport service. The Gautrain is opening its doors this weekend, 24 and 25 May 2025, and allowing pre-registered customers free travel on the train,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The free weekend special will allow an eligible individual to bring along up to three guests for this exclusive offer. Seats are limited, so individuals who wish to take-up the free travel offer must register at klevamovaweekend.gautrainalerts.co.za by no later than 21 May 2025.

Upon arrival at a Gautrain station on 24 and 25 May, eligible passengers will be received by a promoter who will verify that they are registered for the free travel promotion and issue them and their guests with a wristband which will allow them seamless free travel on the Gautrain for the day. In addition, the promoters will assist customers who wish to register for the KlevaMova 50% off train fare discount. “Eligible passengers do not only get to explore Gautrain for free on 24 and 25 May 2025, but also get an opportunity to sign-up for a product that will reduce their day-to-day train travel costs to work, school, or other destinations in the province,” MEC Diale-Tlabela continued.

The Gautrain’s KlevaMova product offers eligible passengers a 50% discount on train fares only, available as Weekly, Monthly and return trip products. To qualify for the discount, interested individuals must apply by submitting relevant documentation, and are subject to an approval and verification process.

For more information on this product, members of the public may contact the Gautrain on toll-free number 0800 428 87246 (0800 GAUTRAIN), daily from 05h30 to 20h00, visit www.gautrain.co.za, or visit a Gautrain station (excluding OR Tambo) Monday to Saturday between 08h00 and 17h00.

“If you quality, register and hop on the Gautrain for free this weekend. Experience this world-class public transport service and sign-up for the 50% off train discount product. Affordable public transport is not a luxury, but a fundamental service as it gives residents the opportunity to better access jobs and social activities, which then increases a city’s economic activity,” MEC Diale Tlabela concluded.

Contact:

Lesiba Mpya

Spokesperson for the MEC for Transport and Logistics

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: Lesiba.Mpya@gauteng.gov.za

Albi Modise

Gautrain Management Agency

Senior Executive Manager: Communication and Marketing

Cell: 083 490 2871

E-mail: albim@gautrain.co.za

