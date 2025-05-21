ArKay, recently sparked quiet buzz across political and lifestyle circles with whispers that Donald may be among those embracing the zero-proof trend.

MAR-A-LAGO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArKay Beverages, a pioneer in alcohol-free spirits, is gaining notable attention in political and lifestyle circles following reports that a prominent U.S. public figure—widely known for his lifelong abstinence from alcohol—may be among those embracing the zero-proof movement.

While the individual in question has consistently cited personal and family reasons for avoiding alcohol, recent sightings suggest a shift toward enjoying ArKay Zero Proof beverages during private social and business gatherings. Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that bottles of ArKay’s whiskey-flavored alternative were present at a private reception at the individual’s Florida residence and social club. Although no official statement or endorsement has been issued, observers noted the individual appeared to enjoy the product during several high-level meetings.

Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of ArKay Beverages and a trailblazer in the alcohol-free space, shared the following:

“ArKay is proud to be a choice for leaders and innovators who value taste, sophistication, and mental clarity. If this individual has chosen ArKay, it speaks volumes about how far the zero-proof category has evolved—from a niche concept to a respected lifestyle option.”

This interest aligns with a wider shift in consumer behavior, as more celebrities, athletes, business executives, and wellness-conscious individuals opt for premium non-alcoholic alternatives. With a growing global footprint—from Cannes, France to California—ArKay continues to redefine the drinking experience for a new generation of consumers seeking enjoyment without intoxication.

About ArKay Beverages

Founded in 2011, ArKay is the world’s first alcohol-free spirit. With over 20 zero-proof expressions including whiskey, rum, gin, tequila, and vodka alternatives, ArKay delivers an elevated experience without alcohol, sugar, or guilt. Headquartered in France and the USA, ArKay serves consumers in more than 30 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

