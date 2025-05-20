UK’s Moneycorp selects Temenos SaaS to scale global business

UK-based international payments provider adopts Temenos SaaS to increase operational efficiency and quickly launch new services around the world

MADRID, Spain, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Moneycorp, a leading global payments and FX platform, has selected Temenos to power their next phase of products and services offering. The UK headquartered payments and FX specialist will adopt Temenos SaaS for core banking and payments to achieve speed to market and scale efficiently as it expands products and services around the world.

By moving to Temenos SaaS, Moneycorp can focus on business growth while benefiting from advanced wallet and payments capabilities to deliver an enhanced client experience on a scalable, secure service.

Moneycorp operates globally, with offices in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, facilitating payments and foreign exchange transactions for corporates, financial institutions and private clients. In 2023, the company handled £71bn in trading volume serving 11,000 B2B clients, 250 financial institutions, and over 23,000 individuals. With 63 regulatory permissions worldwide, the group processes over 1 million payments annually, reaching 190 countries.

With multi-geographic support, Moneycorp can seamlessly roll out new capabilities worldwide, leveraging a build-once, deploy anywhere approach across different regulatory jurisdictions. By utilizing Temenos Model Bank with pre-configured banking functionality and country-specific localization, Moneycorp will achieve faster time to value while reducing costs and delivery risk. Temenos’ open, API-based architecture will simplify integration with Moneycorp’s ecosystem, further accelerating innovation and enhancing operational agility.

Srini Kasturi, Group Chief Technology Officer, Moneycorp, said: “Best-in-class technology is key to delivering the seamless client experience and personalized service that Moneycorp is known for, so we’re delighted to partner with Temenos, an established global leader in banking technology. Temenos’ multi-country support and localization will enable us to launch new solutions quickly around the world, while running on SaaS will help us to scale efficiently while maintaining our focus on delivering our award-winning, easy to use service to customers worldwide.”

Mark Yamin-Ali, Managing Director, Europe, Temenos, commented: "We’re proud to partner with Moneycorp, a U.K. success story and world leading cross-border payments provider. This strategic transformation which will see Temenos underpin Moneycorp’s core banking and payments ecosystem across its global operation. Moneycorp sought a SaaS solution with deep functionality and the latest technology—capabilities only Temenos could deliver—along with our expertise in Western Europe and the U.S. We look forward to working with Moneycorp to drive the next phase of their impressive growth story.”

Scott Rowe Temenos + 44 (0) 20 7423 3857 scott.rowe@temenos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.