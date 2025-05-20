Submit Release
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

20 May 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2025 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2025, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Debt free with cash of $6.9 million at 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: $6.8 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O’Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae +44 131 220 9771
   


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

      Three months ended
31 March 2025
$’000 		Three months ended
31 March 2024
$’000		    
             
Revenue            
Oil and natural gas revenue     - -    
      - -    
             
Expenses            
Exploration and evaluation expenses     (40) (44)    
General and administrative expenses     (491) (528)    
Foreign exchange gain     77 120    
      (454) (452)    
             
Results from operating activities     (454) (452)    
             
Finance income     98 8    
Finance expense     (141) (362)    
Net finance expense     (43) (354)    
             
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period     (497) (806)    
             
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:            
             
Equity holders of the company     (497) (804)    
Non-controlling interests     - (2)    
             
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period     (497) (806)    
             
         
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:        
             
Basic and diluted     ($0.000) ($0.001)    


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

    At 31 March
2025
$’000 		At 31 December
2024
$’000
       
Assets      
Non-current assets      
Exploration and evaluation assets   53,347 50,291
Accounts receivable   56 56
Restricted cash   2,123 2,040
    55,526 52,387
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents   6,896 6,823
Accounts receivable   139 3,031
    7,035 9,854
       
Total assets   62,561 62,241
       
Equity and liabilities      
       
Equity attributable to owners of the parent      
Share capital   406,684 406,684
Contributed surplus   47,446 47,446
Deficit   (410,652) (410,155)
    43,478 43,975
Non-controlling interests   690 690
Total equity   44,168 44,665
       
Liabilities       
Non-current liabilities      
Decommissioning provision   16,751 16,587
    16,751 16,587
       
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,642 989
    1,642 989
       
Total liabilities   18,393 17,576
       
Total equity and liabilities   62,561 62,241


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended 31 March
    2025
$’000 		2024
$’000
       
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss for the period   (497) (806)
Adjustments for:      
Share based compensation   - 36
Depreciation   - 1
Net finance expense   43 354
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities   (77) (120)
Change in non-cash working capital:      
Increase in accounts receivable   (110) (83)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses   19 7
Net cash used in operating activities   (622) (611)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Interest received   8 8
Exploration and evaluation assets   (2,384) (2,869)
Legacy exploration permit bonds refund   19 -
R&D Tax incentive refund   2,962 -
Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities   605 (2,861)
       
Change in cash and cash equivalents   (17) (3,472)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents   90 (231)
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   6,823 7,992
       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   6,896 4,289

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

