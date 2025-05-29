SINDO DNT Co., Ltd Launches Global Campaign for Bellavia: A Proven Anti-Adhesion Coating for Urban Infrastructure

Bellavia by SINDO DNT Co., Ltd

Field-tested across 150 Korean municipalities over 20 years, Bellavia now enters global markets as a scalable urban cleanliness solution.

SEOUL, GANGNAM-GU, SOUTH KOREA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly 20 years, South Korean environmental technology company SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. has worked with over 150 municipalities in South Korea, delivering long-term solutions to improve urban aesthetics and reduce public maintenance costs. Now, with proven field results and growing international interest, the company is expanding its supply of Bellavia—its high-performance anti-adhesion surface coating—to cities across Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Europe.Bellavia effectively prevents illegal posters, stickers, and flyers from adhering to public infrastructure.“We don’t just clean surfaces—we help cities reach a point where cleaning is no longer needed,” said a SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. spokesperson.Made with a proprietary non-stick polymer base, Bellavia resists adhesion from paper, glue, ink, and various urban contaminants. The coating remains durable for up to five years even under harsh outdoor conditions such as UV exposure, frost, and acid rain. It is especially effective on frequently targeted surfaces such as traffic signs, utility poles, public kiosks, and building exteriors.Bellavia’s stable performance across diverse climates has been validated through accelerated weathering tests conducted by the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR). These tests confirmed the coating’s resistance to environmental exposure, demonstrating its suitability for long-term outdoor urban applications.Field testing by Korean municipalities has shown that Bellavia reduces sticker adhesion rates by more than 99.3% compared to untreated surfaces. In actual deployments—including Gangnam District in Seoul and subway infrastructure in Incheon—the product dramatically reduced repeated postings of illegal materials.According to facility managers in pilot cities, Bellavia-treated surfaces required virtually no effort to remove illegal stickers.These outcomes reinforce Bellavia’s role as a practical solution that extends infrastructure lifespan, enhances urban cleanliness, and alleviates pressure on municipal maintenance crews.Rooted in the “Broken Windows Theory,” Bellavia was designed to help cities proactively suppress visual disorder and prevent vandalism at the source—ultimately contributing to a cleaner, safer, and more orderly urban environment.SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. has exported Bellavia to more than 10 countries, including North America, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Malaysia, and the Czech Republic. Demand continues to grow among municipalities pursuing smart city development and public hygiene initiatives.In North America, SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. has partnered since 2010 with Streetgraffiti Solutions ( https://www.streetgraffitisolutions.com ), a Toronto-based company that distributes and applies Bellavia in cities throughout Canada and the United States. Pilot programs have demonstrated substantial reductions in sticker-related damage, lower maintenance costs, and extended surface life.SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. is actively expanding its distribution network in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. To ensure successful local implementation, the company provides sales training, marketing materials, and co-branded content in support of its regional partners.To support international clients and municipal agencies, SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. offers:- Technical specification sheets- Certified performance data- Real-world municipal case studies- Customized consultation for public sector applicationsBellavia samples are available for purchase upon request, and quotations are provided after consultation based on the project scope.Municipal decision-makers, infrastructure managers, and smart city planners are encouraged to contact SINDO DNT Co., Ltd.’s Global Export Division at sindodnt@gmail.com for further information.About SINDO DNT Co., Ltd.Founded in 2005, SINDO DNT Co., Ltd. is a South Korean environmental innovation company specializing in anti-adhesion coatings for urban infrastructure. Its flagship product, Bellavia, is in use by more than 150 local governments in South Korea and has been exported to over 10 countries, including North America, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Malaysia, and the Czech Republic.Guided by the principles of the “Broken Windows Theory,” the company’s mission is to provide sustainable urban solutions that improve cleanliness, safety, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.In North America, SINDO DNT collaborates with Streetgraffiti Solutions ( https://www.streetgraffitisolutions.com ), its official partner responsible for Bellavia distribution and project support across Canada and the United States.For more information, visit https://www.sddnt.com Email: sindodnt@gmail.com📽️ Watch our company introduction video: https://www.youtube.com/@SindoDNTTradingCompany

SINDO DNT Co., Ltd : Bellavia Urban Anti-Adhesion Coating for Smart Cities

