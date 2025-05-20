Growth Driver In Digital Advertising Market 2025: Internet Growth & Self-Service Tools Drive Digital Ad Market Expansion

Digital Advertising Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The future of advertising lies in the digital world, as reflected by the exponential growth in the global digital advertising market. In 2024, the digital advertising market size was valued at $734.24 billion, and it is expected to rise to $843.48 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.9%. Several factors have contributed to this growth, including an increase in advertising expenditure, the rising penetration of E-Commerce, widespread smartphone usage, and a surge in social media engagement.

What Are The Future Projections For The Global Digital Advertising Market?

Beyond 2025, the digital advertising market is projected to continue its rapid expansion. It is forecast to increase to $1426.63 billion by 2029, still maintaining a healthy CAGR of 14.0%. The growth during this period can be primarily accredited to a growing internet penetration, rising government support for digital advertising, and accelerating urbanization.

What's Driving This Growth In The Digital Advertising Market?

A significant driver of the global digital advertising market is the continuous expansion of the internet user base. The Internet is extensively used for E-Commerce, e-learning, social connectivity, media, communication, and file transfers, all of which represent potential opportunities for digital advertising. Coupled with self-service platforms, this factor is driving the growth in the market. As of June 2022, the number of internet users in the world is 5.385 billion, accounting for more than 67.9% of the global population.

Which Companies Are The Key Players In This Market?

Prominent companies operating in the digital advertising market include Google, Meta Platforms, Inc. Facebook, Amazon.com, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, HULU LLC, Tencent, and Saga Communications. These companies have been instrumental in shaping the digital advertising landscape and will continue to play a pivotal role in its future growth.

What Are The Trending Technologies That Advertisers Are Adopting?

One major trend gaining momentum in the global digital advertising market is the adoption of Augmented Reality AR technology. Nowadays, advertisers are leveraging AR to enhance user experience, a strategy that is proving to be both engaging and effective.

How Is The Global Digital Advertising Market Segmented?

The digital advertising market covered in this report is segmented in the following ways:

- By Platform: Mobile Ad In-App And Mobile Web, Desktop Ad, Digital TV, Other Platforms

- By Industrial Vertical: Media And Entertainment, Consumer Goods And Retail Industry, Financial Service And Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing And Supply Chain, Transportation And Logistics, Energy, Power And Utilities, Other Industrial Verticals

The report further subdivides these divisions into several subsegments:

- By Mobile Ad In-App and Mobile Web: In-App Advertisements, Mobile Web Ads, SMS and MMS Advertising

- By Desktop Ad: Display Ads, Search Engine Ads, Native Ads, Email Marketing Ads

- By Digital TV: Connected TV Advertising, Over-the-Top OTT Advertising, Addressable TV Advertising

- By Other Platforms: Social Media Ads, Digital Out-of-Home DOOH Advertising, Podcast Advertising, Influencer Marketing Platforms

Where Are The Digital Advertising Market's Largest Regions?

North America was the largest region in the digital advertising market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region, and both are expected to see further growth. Additionally, the digital advertising market report covers other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

