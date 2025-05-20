Mimi & Co Launches New Reusable Menstrual Disc, Expanding Its FreedomFlow Period Care Range

Meet Mimi® - our reusable menstrual disc that replaces 1,600 tampons, lasts 5 years, and makes period care feel easy. One Mimi® disc replaces up to 1,600 tampons and can save you over $230 per year because single-use period care shouldn’t cost the earth. Each Mimi® disc kit includes a storage box, steriliser cup, menstrual disc, cotton travel bag, and a user-friendly instruction manual, everything you need to get started. Mimi® by Mimi & Co features a scientist-led, transparent design so you can feel, see, and trust your period with every cycle. Mimi® holds up to 30ml of menstrual fluid—more than three super tampons combined, giving you longer wear and fewer changes, even on heavy days.

Mimi & Co launches Mimi®, a reusable menstrual disc offering 12-hour leak-free wear, 5-year reusability, and a softer, smarter way to manage your period.

Mimi® was designed to feel personal, because period care should be personal, comfortable, simple, and made to fit real life” — Aami Mills, Founder & Director, Mimi & Co

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for its award-winning range of premium modern cloth nappies and reusable period products, Australian-owned brand Mimi & Co is proud to announce the launch of its most exciting innovation yet: the MimiReusable Menstrual Disc . Building on the brand's existing expertise in reusable period care since 2020, the Mimidisc represents a new gold standard in menstrual health and comfort. Designed to empower those who menstruate to reclaim comfort, confidence, and control during their cycles, Mimiis more than a product... it's a solution.Mimi & Co has spent years listening to thousands of customers express frustration with disposable tampons, pads, and uncomfortable menstrual cups. These frustrations often centered around unreliable leak protection, discomfort, environmental guilt, and a lack of inclusivity in product design. Determined to fill this gap, the brand developed a product that is soft, reliable, and refreshingly easy to use. The result? Mimi- a thoughtfully engineered menstrual disc made from ultra-soft, medical-grade silicone, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection and an entirely new period experience.“Mimiis the product I wish I had years ago,” says Aami Mills, Founder and Director of Mimi & Co. “It’s soft, secure, and genuinely user-friendly—even for people who’ve never used a menstrual disc before. We’ve built trust through our award-winning reusable nappies and pads, and now we're bringing that same quality and customer care to the world of menstrual discs."Mimi: Designed to Fit YouThe menstrual disc space is growing rapidly, but many options fall short when it comes to fit, comfort, or usability. Mimiwas created to solve these problems. Mimi & Co conducted extensive research and real-world testing with a diverse group of those who menstruate - from first-time users to long-time reusable advocates, and used their feedback to refine every aspect of the disc.Key Features of Mimi- Crafted from ultra-soft, medical-grade silicone for comfort and flexibility- Comes in two sizes to accommodate different anatomies and cervix heights- Holds up to 30ml of fluid (or 6 tampons worth)- Worn for up to 12 hours, including overnight- No suction required! Ideal for those sensitive to pressure or with pelvic floor conditions or those with an IUD- Tab feature for easy removal- Includes a discreet storage case, microwave-safe steriliser cup, and cotton travel pouch- Reusable for up to 5 years, and of course backed by a 5-year warrantyUnlike menstrual cups, which rely on suction to stay in place, Mimirests comfortably in the vaginal fornix and tucks behind the pubic bone. This anatomical positioning helps reduce pressure and discomfort, making it more accessible for users with low cervixes, tilted uteruses, or pelvic sensitivity. Mimiis also ideal for those who haven’t found success with other internal products due to stiffness or improper fit.Real People. Real Periods. Real Performance.At Mimi & Co, product development never happens in a vacuum. Since 2020, the brand has been a trusted leader in reusable period care, and Mimiwas the natural next step. The development process involved hands-on feedback from real users across different life stages, flow types, and body shapes. The result is a product that meets people where they are, whether that’s their first period or their hundredth."I’ve tried so many discs and cups over the years, but this one actually made sense," says a product tester from the early trial group. "The softness, the ease of removal, and the fact that it comes with everything you need made it such a smooth experience."Designed in Australia. Backed by Experience.Mimiis designed and owned by an Australian team that knows reusable care inside and out. Each disc ships in 100% recyclable packaging and includes a complete care kit, not just the disc, but everything you need to clean it, store it, and take it on the go. The included instruction booklet has been praised for being genuinely useful, written in plain language and designed to build confidence.The Mimidisc officially joins the FreedomFlow product range, Mimi & Co's dedicated line of reusable menstrual products. This includes the brand’s best-selling reusable period pads and curated bundles for every stage of the menstrual cycle.Why It Matters: The Numbers Don't Lie- An individual who menstruates will use between 10,000 and 11,000 disposable products in their lifetime.- That equates to approximately 130kg of non-biodegradable waste per person.- The average lifetime cost of disposable period products exceeds $9,000.- Mimiretails for $59.99 and replaces the need for 1,600+ tampons, making it a high-impact solution for both wallet and planet.In just one year, Mimican save users over $230 in disposable costs alone.The Mimidisc also aligns with Mimi & Co's commitment to reducing waste, promoting gender equity, and providing better access to quality reusable products.Protecting Innovation: A Trademarked DesignMimiis a registered trademark in Australia under the menstrual products class, ensuring that its name, shape, and brand identity are protected. This is especially important in a growing category where knockoffs and misleadingly brands can cause confusion. Mimi & Co has taken proactive steps to defend its IP and ensure that customers are purchasing safe, authentic products backed by real customer support."We chose the name Mimi because it felt personal, and it is. This is not a one-size-fits-all disc from a faceless manufacturer, it's yours."Where to Find MimiThe MimiReusable Menstrual Disc is available now at https://mimiandco.com.au/pages/freedom-flow-bymimi It will also be stocked through select Australian retailers, boutiques, and eco-conscious e-commerce stores nationwide.Mimi & Co is actively welcoming wholesale inquiries and media interest as it expands its distribution channels. With its trusted reputation in the cloth nappy and reusable period care market, the brand is excited to help more people access sustainable menstrual products without compromise.ABOUT MIMI & COFounded in Canberra, Australia, Mimi & Co is an award-winning, woman-owned brand committed to creating beautifully designed, high-performing reusable care products. Since 2020, the company has built a loyal following through its modern cloth nappies, reusable menstrual pads, and commitment to customer care, ethical sourcing, and long-term value. Mimi & Co believes that small changes create meaningful impact, for families, communities, and the planet.For interviews, product samples, imagery, or wholesale opportunities, please contact:

🎥 Introducing Mimi® — the reusable menstrual disc by Mimi & Co. Made for comfort. Backed by science. This isn’t just period care. This is freedom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.