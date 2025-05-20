Defiance ETFs Announces First Weekly Distribution of $0.3350/Share for $MST: Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

MIAMI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is pleased to announce the first weekly distribution for the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF ($MST), the first leveraged MicroStrategy ETF designed to provide amplified exposure to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) alongside consistent weekly income through an options-driven strategy.

05-20-2025 $MST Distribution Details

- Ex & Record Date: 05/21/2025

- Payable Date: 05/22/2025

- $MST distribution: $0.3350/share

- Estimated Return of Capital as of 5/22/25: 99.29%.



As of 04/30/2025, the 30-Day SEC Yield for $MST is --.--%.

Why $MST?

- Leveraged Exposure: $MST seeks to deliver approximately 150% to 200% of MicroStrategy’s daily price performance, offering amplified exposure to its volatility and growth potential.

- Weekly Income: Utilizing a credit call spreads strategy, $MST generates high income distributed weekly, providing investors with regular cash flow and a potential buffer against market declines.

- Indirect Bitcoin Access: Through MicroStrategy’s significant Bitcoin holdings, $MST offers indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s market trends without direct cryptocurrency ownership.

Performance and Risks

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, so an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, call 833.333.9383.

$MST Inception Date: 05/01/2025. Click here for $MST Standardized Performance.

Gross Expense Ratio: 1.31%.

Click here for the $MST Prospectus.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Key risks include:

- MSTR Risks: The Fund’s investments in swap contracts and options tied to MSTR’s share price expose it to potential declines in MSTR’s value, which could lead to significant losses.

- Bitcoin Risk: Indirect exposure to Bitcoin via MSTR subjects the Fund to cryptocurrency market volatility.

- Leverage Risk: Derivative instruments used for leverage may result in losses exceeding the Fund’s net assets.

- Compounding and Market Volatility Risk: Due to daily rebalancing and compounding, the Fund’s performance over periods longer than one trading day may differ significantly from the targeted 150% to 200% of MSTR’s performance.

- Derivatives Risks: Options and swap contracts carry risks such as imperfect correlation with underlying assets and potential for loss exceeding the initial investment.

- New Fund Risk: As a newly launched fund, $MST has no operating history, limiting investors’ ability to assess its performance.

For a full list of risks, please read the prospectus carefully.

Distribution Details

The Distribution Rate is the estimated payout an investor would receive if the most recently declared distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. It is calculated by multiplying the ETF’s Distribution per Share by fifty-two (52) and dividing by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution and does not represent the ETF’s total return. Distributions are not guaranteed.

The 30-Day SEC Yield is not indicative of future distributions, which may vary significantly or be zero. Distributions may include ordinary dividends, capital gains, and return of investor capital, which may decrease the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time, potentially leading to significant losses.

Estimated Return of Capital as 5/22/25: 99.29%.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is a leader in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. With $MST, Defiance continues to innovate, offering investors amplified exposure to high-growth companies like MicroStrategy while generating consistent income. Defiance’s leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to capitalize on market opportunities without the need for margin accounts.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC. The Fund Administrator is Tidal ETF Services LLC. Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, call 833.333.9383 or visit https://www.defianceetfs.com/mst/. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Contact:

David Hanono

Defiance ETFs

+1 833-333-9383

info@defianceetfs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57de3272-466f-49db-a2eb-40c39ff90d7b

Defiance ETFs Announces First Weekly Distribution of $0.3350/Share for $MST: Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Defiance ETFs Announces First Weekly Distribution of $0.3350/Share for $MST: Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.