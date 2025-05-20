CBP officers seize $956K in cocaine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $956,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“This seizure illustrates the effective combination of CBP officer skill, experience and the utilization of all tools and resources, including our canines to zero in on hidden narcotics,” said Port Director Rogelio Olivares, Rio Grande City Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing 69.44 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 16 at the Rio Grande City International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a nonintrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 31 packages containing a total of 69.44 pounds of alleged cocaine within the tractor. The narcotics had a street value of $956,070.

CBP turned the narcotics, tractor and trailer over to Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area officers who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.