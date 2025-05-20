CBP officers seize $989K in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge this weekend intercepted $989,000 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to build on the steady enforcement activity from the previous week and intercepted yet another significant load of cocaine in a passenger vehicle,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “These kinds of seizure underscore the reality of the drug threat and the importance of advancing our border security mission.”

Packages containing 74.07 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On May 16, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 2002 Ford Ranger driven by a 21-year-old male U.S. citizen entering the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing a nonintrusive inspection system and a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 28 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 74.07 pounds (33.60 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $989,049.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

