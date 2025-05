Mainz Biomed Announces Pricing of $4.0 Million Follow-On Offering of Ordinary Shares and Warrants

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today announced the pricing of a follow-on offering of 2,000,000 units, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), one Series A warrant to purchase one ordinary share, and one Series B warrant to purchase one ordinary share for gross proceeds of approximately $4.0 million. Each unit is being sold at an effective offering price of $2.00 per unit. Each Series A warrant will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $2.00 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. Each Series B warrant will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $2.00 per share and will expire on the earlier of (i) 30 days following receipt of results from the Company’s eAArly Detect 2 study, and (ii) one year from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about May 21, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has also entered into a Warrant Amendment Agreement with the investor to reduce the effective strike price of both the Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants previously issued by the Company on December 12, 2024 (the “December Series A Warrants” and the “December Series B Warrant” respectively). Pursuant to the agreement, the strike prices of outstanding December Series A Warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,367,521 of the Company's ordinary shares and the strike price of the December Series B warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,367,521 of the Company's ordinary shares will be reduced to an amended exercise price of $2.00.

The newly issued securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-287249) (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running a clinical study to prepare for its pivotal FDA clinical study and US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions or the negative of such expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 9, 2024. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

