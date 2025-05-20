Miracle Mattress of San Antonio Acquires Largest Stock of Cooling Gel Mattresses

Miracle Mattress Store in San Antonio Miracle Mattress Store Near Me Miracle Mattress Stores San Antonio

Miracle Mattress, a leading mattress retailer in San Antonio, secured its largest-ever stock of cooling gel mattresses, just in time for the hot Texas summer.

It's a good feeling when we can supply these mattresses to families who need cooling comfort when summer temperatures are above 100 degrees in San Antonio – that helps me sleep better at night too!” — Mike Bonanno

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle Mattress, a leading mattress retailer in San Antonio, has secured its largest-ever stock of cooling gel mattresses, perfectly timed for the scorching Texas summer. Specializing in mattress factory overstock, production overruns, closeouts, and discontinued models, Miracle Mattress wholesales these high-quality mattresses to the public at significant savings.In Texas, where summer temperatures frequently exceed 100°F, demand for cooling gel mattresses surges dramatically. San Antonio residents, in particular, seek these innovative mattresses to stay comfortable during sweltering nights. The intense heat drives a spike in consumer interest, as families prioritize sleep solutions that combat the oppressive summer climate.Among the many types of mattresses produced, cooling gel mattresses are designed to provide a comfortable, temperature-regulated sleep experience. Infused with gel beads or layers, these mattresses absorb and dissipate body heat, preventing the overheating that often disrupts sleep in hot climates. The gel works by drawing heat away from the body and maintaining a cooler surface, making them an ideal choice for warm weather.Acquiring factory closeout mattresses, in general, is no small feat. Mattress factories often have strict protocols, limited surplus inventory, and complex negotiation processes. Mike Bonanno, who owns and operates Miracle Mattress, explained, "It took quite a bit of work to negotiate with the factories on this lot of cooling gel mattresses, but the work paid off when we were able to bring them in at the perfect time, right when hot weather started."This acquisition allows Miracle Mattress to meet the heightened demand with unbeatable prices. Bonanno added, "It's a good feeling when we can supply these mattresses to families who need cooling comfort when summer temperatures are above 100 degrees in San Antonio – that helps me sleep better at night too!"For more information, visit Miracle Mattress at 4945 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229, or call (210) 682-2337.About Miracle Mattress Miracle Mattress is a San Antonio-based retailer specializing in factory overstock, closeout, and discontinued mattress models. By sourcing directly from manufacturers, Miracle Mattress offers premium mattresses at wholesale prices, delivering exceptional value to customers.

