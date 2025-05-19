ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Rapists, Kidnappers, and Gang Members in Sanctuary Cities

Sanctuary policies protect criminal illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has successfully detained dangerous criminal illegal aliens in Sanctuary jurisdictions across the country.

ICE agents continue law-enforcement actions, even in Sanctuary Cities.

“These sanctuary politicians are playing Russian roulette with American lives. While sanctuary politicians in places like Philadelphia, Boston, Newark, and California work to thwart ICE, DHS will continue arresting criminal illegal aliens and getting them out of our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Radical sanctuary politicians need to put the safety of the American people first—not criminal illegal aliens. No American wants criminal illegal aliens loose on America’s streets and neither should our leaders who represent them.”

Below are examples of a few illegal aliens ICE removed from Sanctuary Cities:

On May 15, 2025, ICE Boston along with federal partners from the U.S. Border Patrol, arrested Jose Reyes Alvarez, a 28-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador. Reyes is a confirmed MS-13 gang member who had been arrested in Evertt, MA for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

On May 15, 2025, ICE Los Angeles arrested Manuel Seberiano Garcia-Munoz, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Although he was previously deported, Garcia again illegally entered the U.S. Garcia was arrested and convicted of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and sentenced to 4 years in prison.

On May 15, 2025, ICE Newark arrested Oscar Juracan, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala who entered the U.S. illegally. Juracan’s criminal history includes a conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault-During Robbery, to which he was sentenced to 7 years. He will remain in custody pending removal proceedings.

On May 15, 2025, ICE Philadelphia arrested Tito Flores-Gonzalez, a 27-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. Despite being voluntarily deported back to Mexico twice by United States Border Patrol (USBP,) Flores-Gonzalez re-entered the United States illegally for a third time. On January 15, 2025, the Delaware State Police arrested FLORES-Gonzalez for attempted kidnapping in the second degree, terroristic threatening, harassment and offensive touching. He was found guilty of terroristic threatening, harassment and offensive touching charges. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

###