Project Homecoming Charter Flight Brings Self-Deporters to Honduras, Colombia

Illegal Aliens, Using the CBP Home App, Chose to Return Home the Right Way

WASHINGTON – Today, The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted a voluntary charter flight from Houston, TX, to Honduras and Colombia, bringing 64 participants who opted to self-deport back to their home countries. This charter flight is one of the first actions the Department has taken to fulfill President Trump’s recent proclamation to create Project Homecoming.

This was a voluntary charter flight, not an ICE enforcement operation. All participants were offered the same benefits as any illegal alien who self-deports using the CBP Home App. Theyreceived travel assistance, a $1,000 stipend, and preserved the possibility they could one day return to the United States legally.

In Honduras, 38 participants were warmly welcomed by their home government and family members. They also benefitedfrom the Honduran government’s “Hermano, Hermana, Vuelve a Casa” program, which includes an additional $100 bonus for people over 18, food vouchers, and assistance in finding employment.

In Colombia, 26 participants were welcomed back by their families and representatives of the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Migration Colombia. The Colombian government provided social services from the Family Welfare Institute (ICBF), and the Department of Social Prosperity.

"Today, DHS conducted its first Project Homecoming charter flight of 64 individuals who voluntarily chose to self-deport to their home counties of Honduras and Colombia,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way.”

###