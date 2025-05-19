ICE Arrests Gang Members, Drug Traffickers, Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens in Sanctuary State Massachusetts

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) successfully detained and removed criminal illegal aliens from the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

“Despite sanctuary politicians and activists trying to disrupt ICE operations, our brave law enforcement removed gang members, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals from Massachusetts’ streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The targets of this operation in Massachusetts included criminal illegal aliens charged with soliciting to commit murder, assault and battery on a pregnant woman, assault and battery on law enforcement, and indecent assault on a 7-year-old. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to roam free, putting the lives of more American citizens in danger.”

Below are a few examples of the criminal illegal aliens ICE has removed from Massachusetts.

Soliciting to Commit Murder:

On May 5, 2025, ICE arrested Kleber Lasso an illegal alien from Ecuador. On July 24, 2018, Lasso was convicted for soliciting to commit murder and sentenced to only 1 year in jail. Brockton District Court released failed to honor ICE’s detainer and released this criminal back onto Massachusetts’ streets.

Assault and Battery:

On May 7, 2025, ICE arrested Senat Dufren, an illegal alien from Haiti, in Waltham, Massachusetts. He was previously arrested in Roxbury, Massachusetts, for assault and battery and malicious destruction of property. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Nashua Street Jail. Local authorities did not honor the detainer and released Dufren. He then went on to victimize more innocent Americans—including a pregnant woman. He was then arrested again on February 19, 2025, for assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery family/household, and assault and battery.

On May 12, 2025, ICE arrested Elismar Alves Ferreira, an illegal alien from Brazil. He has a previous conviction of breaking and entering and has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, operating negligently, and disorderly conduct.

On May 12, 2025, ICE arrested Carlos Araujo, an illegal alien from Uruguay. He was convicted of indecent assault and battery of a 7-year-old female. On May 11, 2025, ICE arrested Fernando Pereira De Oliveria, an illegal alien from Brazil. He is charged with Indecent Assault and Battery on a Person 14 or Over.

On May 5, 2025, ICE arrested ChanthanChout, an illegal alien from Cambodia. He was previously convicted of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Officer, and Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.

On May 6, 2025, ICE arrested Mario Nolasco Lopez, a four-time deported illegal alien from Guatemala. He was previously arrested for Driving Under the Influence of liquor and has pending charges of Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault on Non-Family Member.

On May 7, 2025, ICE arrested Romulo Ivan Morocho, a citizen of Ecuador. His criminal history includes assault to rape and kidnapping, which he pled down to aggravated assault and assault and battery. He was sentenced to 2 years in prison.

On May 10, 2025, ICE arrested, Dennis Ernesto Hernanadez Ortiz an illegal alien from El Salvador. He has criminal charges of unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery and intimidation.

Gang Members:

On May 7, 2025, ICE Boston arrested Irwin Alexander Martinez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, near Chelsea, Massachusetts. He is an MS-13 gang member.

On May 7, 2025, ICE arrested Noe Pena Garcia, a 24-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador and suspected MS-13 gang member. On January 12, 2024, Pena was arrested in Boston for carrying a dangerous weapon, dangerous weapon brass knuckles, and a stun gun.

On May 8, 2025, ICE arrested Moises Amadeo Diaz-Rosales, an illegal alien from El Salvador and confirmed 18th Street gang member.

On May 9, 2025, ICE arrested Yandal Diaz Rosales, an illegal alien from El Salvador and confirmed 18th Street gang member.

Drug Traffickers:

On May 10, 2025, ICE arrested Rafael Tejada Alcantara, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic. He was already deported twice. He has arrest warrants in Massachusetts for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession to distribute class B, intimidation, disorderly person, property violation, and breaking and entering nighttime with intent to commit felony. Tejada was convicted for trafficking cocaine.

On May 10, 2025, ICE arrested Yoanny Roldan Zapata, an illegal alien from Colombia. He was convicted of trafficking/manufacturing/carrying narcotics in Colombia and was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

On May 10, 2025, ICE arrested Lusbel Lopez Feliz, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic. Lopez has several criminal charges throughout Massachusetts, includingseven charges fordistributing heroin/fentanyl and five different arraignments for distributing cocaine. Her detainer was not honored by local authorities following a previous arrest and she was released into the community.

Foreign Criminals:

On May 7, 2025, ICE Boston arrested Sergey Ivashkevich, who had an active Interpol Red Notice out of Kazakhstan for extortion with threat of violence.