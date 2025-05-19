Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Travel To Washington D.C.

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., has been invited by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal to testify before the U.S. Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations at a hearing on science and federal health agencies. Governor Green will travel to Washington D.C. on Monday, May 19.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is the ranking member of the committee and extended the invitation, to discuss Governor Green’s experience as a physician and public official in addressing outbreaks of infectious diseases, including during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is the chief investigative subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Governor Green will return to Hawai‘i on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of May 19 until the afternoon of May 23.

