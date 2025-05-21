Water Management Material Solutions for the AWWA Annual Conference & Expo

PTFE's low dielectric constant helps maintain signal integrity and ensures minimal signal loss in PCBs.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The water infrastructure industry requires materials that perform reliably in harsh environmental conditions. For the American Water Works Association Annual (AWWA) Conference & Expo, June 8-11 in Denver, CO, Interstate Advanced Materials highlights cutting-edge material solutions engineered for water treatment plants, distribution systems, and wastewater operations, helping professionals meet industry standards while reducing costs and downtime.Wear components, flow systems, and filtration equipment benefit from the durability and low-friction properties of UHMW and HDPE. These materials resist abrasion, moisture, and chemicals, making them ideal for high-wear, wet environments. Their resistance to scaling and fouling helps extend service life and reduce maintenance in water processing applications.Cast nylons enhance water management systems with their high load-bearing strength and moisture resistance, making them ideal for components like sprockets in sedimentation tank raking systems that demand reliable performance in solids handling.Chemical containment systems, piping, and fittings are supported by corrosion-resistant thermoplastics such as PTFE , PVC, and polypropylene (PP). PTFE’s non-stick surface and low coefficient of friction make it ideal for seals, gaskets, and linings in dynamic environments. PVC provides a lightweight, economical alternative to metal for structural piping and drainage. PP is frequently used in tanks, screens, baffles, and piping due to its excellent moisture and chemical resistance, making it suitable for municipal and industrial applications.Interstate Advanced Materials supplies custom-machined parts for clarifier systems, pump housings, structural supports, and chemical tanks. These components are dimensionally stable and resist warping in chemically aggressive environments.Municipal water systems and industrial wastewater facilities rely on Interstate’s material solutions to extend equipment life, meet environmental regulations, and improve resource management. Replacing corroding, high-maintenance metal parts with durable thermoplastics minimizes system failures and downtime. This enhanced reliability leads to longer replacement intervals, reduced maintenance, and lower operating costs.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with water management experts ahead of AWWA 2025 to solve current industry challenges. Water management professionals looking to control their costs can save 30%+ on UHMW, HDPE, PTFE, PVC, and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about water management material solutions, call a material expert today at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

