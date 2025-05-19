DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, May 19 (published May 19, 2025)

Bass fishing a highlight of spring

The bass fishing catch-and-keep season opens Saturday, May 25. Spring is a great time to cast a line for these fun-to-catch fish. Largemouth and smallmouth bass can be easier to catch in spring and early summer when they spend more time in shallow water. Later, as water temperatures rise, many bass move to deeper water in search of sunken points, rocky humps and aquatic plant edges that offer protection from larger fish and hiding places for prey. Learn more about how to fish for bass and other species at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s learn to fish webpage.

DNR cautions lake and river property owners about improper use of hydraulic jets

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources frequently receives questions about devices that generate water current to blast muck and aquatic plants away. They have various trade names, but the DNR refers to these devices generically as hydraulic jets. Even though they can be purchased in Minnesota, they cannot be used in any way that disturbs the bottom of a waterbody or destroys plants.

A person may legally operate a hydraulic jet if it is placed at the surface of the water in such a way that it does not disturb the bottom or destroy rooted aquatic plants. It should be directed slightly upward toward the water’s surface. This can prevent dead vegetation and duckweed from collecting around docks and boat lifts.

“We want people to know why it’s important to protect aquatic plants,” said Shane McBride, DNR aquatic plant management consultant. “Plants are important to lakes and rivers because they help maintain water clarity, prevent erosion, stabilize the bottom of the waterbody, and provide habitat for fish and wildlife. Aquatic plants are protected under state law.”

Specific regulations govern aquatic plant removal and prescribe the situations that require permits from the DNR. Regulations and a guide to aquatic plants can be found on the Minnesota DNR website. To apply for an aquatic plant management permit, visit the Minnesota DNR’s permitting and reporting system.