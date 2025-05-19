FTC Releases Tentative Agenda for Attention Economy Workshop on June 4

The Federal Trade Commission has released the tentative agenda for its June 4, 2025 workshop on "The Attention Economy: How Big Tech Firms Exploit Children and Hurt Families."

The workshop, which will take place in person and online, will examine how Big Tech companies impose addictive design features, erode parental authority, and fail to protect children from exposure to harmful content. The event will include remarks from Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Katie Britt, R-Ala., as well as FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson and Commissioners Melissa Holyoak and Mark R. Meador.

The event will also feature panel discussions on:

Dangers facing children online;

Steps the FTC can take to protect children online;

Age verification requirements; and

What local communities can do to protect children.

The workshop will begin at 9:00 am ET and will take place at the FTC’s Constitution Center building at 400 7th St SW Washington, D.C. 20024. It will also be streamed online at FTC.gov. A link to watch the webcast will be posted the morning of the event to FTC.gov.

Registration is required for those wishing to attend in person. Additional information about the workshop can be found on the event page.