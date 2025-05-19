Council Celebrates Haitian Heritage Month and Haitian Flag Day

This week, the Council recognized Haitian Heritage Month and Haitian Flag Day through a resolution honoring the resilience, history, and vibrant cultural contributions of the Haitian community in Boston and beyond.

The resolution was offered by Council President Louijeune, the first Haitian American elected to the Boston City Council. In her remarks, Councilor Louijeune reflected on the deep roots of Boston’s Haitian community and proudly noted that Haitian Heritage Month began right here in Boston, before spreading to other cities and states across the country.

Haitian Heritage Month, observed annually in May, is a time to celebrate the enduring legacy of the first free Black republic in the world. Founded through a successful slave revolt in 1804, Haiti became the first independent Caribbean nation and the second independent nation in the Western Hemisphere after the United States. The resolution highlights this unique and powerful history, as well as the many ways that Haitian Americans have contributed to fields such as medicine, science, education, business, and the arts.

The Council also acknowledged the ongoing political and humanitarian crises in Haiti – including displacement, insecurity, and reduced foreign aid – while honoring the Haitian diaspora's strength and continued advocacy for Haitian-led solutions rooted in dignity and self-determination.

The Council designated May 18th as Haitian Flag Day, commemorating the adoption of the Haitian flag in 1803 as a symbol of unity and liberation. The day is now celebrated by Haitian communities around the world as a powerful expression of identity and resistance.

To mark the occasion locally, a Haitian flag-raising ceremony was held on Friday, May 16th on City Hall Plaza, where the flag of the Republic of Haiti was raised on the third flagpole in place of the City of Boston flag. Other community events this month include the Haitian Flag Day Parade along Blue Hill Avenue through Mattapan and Dorchester on May 18th, and Haitian Cultural Night at Fenway Park on May 23rd.

The Council’s resolution encourages all Boston residents to take part in celebrating Haitian Heritage Month, recognizing the deep and lasting impact of the Haitian community on the city’s history, culture, and future.