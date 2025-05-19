Council Passes Ordinance to Strengthen Boston’s Technology Infrastructure and Governance

The Council passed an ordinance formally codifying the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) into city law, granting it clearer authority to lead the City’s digital transformation efforts and modernize how services are delivered to residents.

The ordinance recognizes the growing role technology plays in everything from service delivery to public safety and policy development. It gives DoIT the power to centralize technology procurement, oversee cybersecurity, and standardize data governance across all departments.

A recent citywide assessment revealed significant fragmentation in how technology is managed, with departments operating in silos and lacking unified standards. City officials say that empowering DoIT to lead citywide tech strategy will improve service reliability, reduce inefficiencies, and help ensure equitable access to digital resources.

Under the new ordinance, DoIT will lead coordination of cybersecurity protocols, oversee infrastructure upgrades, and implement citywide data standards. The department is also tasked with expanding digital equity initiatives and providing training to ensure all City staff are able to effectively use technology tools.

Boston joins a growing list of cities – such as Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Austin – that have formalized centralized tech leadership to improve service delivery and strengthen digital resilience.

The ordinance takes effect immediately.