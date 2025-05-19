Mediacom Communications Ready to Connect Customers in First Phase of Construction in Runnells, Iowa

RUNNELS, Iowa, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications announced the completion of the first construction phase of a fiber-to-the-home broadband network in Runnells, Iowa. Upon full completion, the project will bring high-speed internet, mobile, and phone services to more than 600 homes and businesses in the community. Completion of phase one connects 231 homes and businesses in Runnells and construction for most of the remaining homes will be completed in the next few weeks.

Mediacom was awarded a broadband grant through the State of Iowa’s NOFA008 funding round, which helped offset some of the costs associated with the Runnells project. This initiative is part of Mediacom and Iowa’s ongoing effort to bridge the digital divide and ensure that rural communities can access reliable broadband infrastructure at their homes or businesses.

“Mediacom is proud to partner with the State of Iowa to bring world-class broadband technology to Runnells,” said Richard Conger, Senior Director of Operations for Mediacom Communications. “This project will have a lasting impact on families, students, remote workers, and small businesses throughout the community.”

Residents and businesses in the completed area can now access a variety of service offerings, including broadband plans with download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second, low-cost landline phone plans, and Mediacom Mobile. Mediacom also offers Xtream Connect, a low-cost broadband plan for qualifying households.

A public open house will be held on Thursday, May 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Runnells Community Center (108 Brown Street) to introduce Mediacom’s services to the community. Residents and business owners are invited to meet with Mediacom representatives, learn about available services, and how to pre-register for a fiber drop to their home at the open house.

Additionally, Runnells residents can now access Mediacom’s new online resources designed for communities where the company is expanding its broadband services through grant partnerships. Mediacom’s newly launched grants website allows residents to track construction progress and sign up through the pre-order form to have a fiber line pre-installed from the street to their home at no cost. Residents are also encouraged to follow Mediacom’s broadband grants Facebook and Instagram pages for ongoing construction updates, service launch announcements, and public events.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

