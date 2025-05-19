Capital Bank Launches New Digital Banking Platform in Partnership with Q2, Advancing Innovation and Customer-Focused Growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A. has officially launched its new digital banking platform, powered by Q2, a leader in digital transformation for financial services. The upgrade delivers a secure, modern experience for business customers and marks a major step in the Bank’s ongoing digital evolution.

Known for its agile, growth-oriented approach, Capital Bank continues to invest in technology that enhances efficiency and meets the demands of today’s business environment . The new platform includes advanced digital treasury management capabilities and provides the scalability needed to expand into new geographies and new customer segments.

“This launch is more than a technology upgrade—it’s a strategic step in how we scale Capital Bank,” said Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bank. “By investing in a modern, flexible platform, we’re strengthening our ability to serve complex business needs, expand into new markets, and deliver the kind of seamless experience today’s customers expect. It’s a move that aligns technology with our broader growth strategy and positions us to better serve an increasingly digital economy—without losing the personal touch that defines who we are.”

The platform gives customers consistent access across devices and equips the Bank to stay nimble in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

“Providing reliable, high-quality service—both in person and online—is a priority for our entire organization,” added Steve Poynot, President and COO of Capital Bank. “This partnership with Q2 allows us to bring our relationship-first approach into the digital space, ensuring our customers experience convenience without compromise.”

About Capital Bank

Capital Bank is a subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK), a publicly traded company with more than $3.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025. The Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank System, FDIC-insured, and an Equal Housing Lender.

Since 1999, Capital Bank has combined innovative technology with customized financial solutions to help clients grow. Its long-standing success is grounded in a simple principle: Think Big, Act Local.

To learn more, visit www.capitalbankmd.com.

Dominic Canuso

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

dcanuso@capitalbankmd.com

240-283-0402 ext.1223

