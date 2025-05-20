Arizona Sunrays Summer Camps Bring Big Fun and Bigger Guests to Phoenix Families

Arizona Sunrays is thrilled to unveil its 2025 summer camp lineup, featuring 11 weeks of themed fun, learning, and unforgettable special guests.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics is thrilled to unveil its 2025 summer camp lineup, featuring 11 weeks of themed fun, learning, and unforgettable special guests that bring each camp to life.Themed weeks include superheroes, dinosaurs, LEGO, Barbie, and even Minecraft, with interactive visits from community partners and entertainers like Superhero Rental of Arizona, the Arizona Science Center, and Wildlife World Zoo.“We love seeing kids light up when they meet their favorite characters or get hands-on with science and animals,” said Kenzie Gassaway, Sunrays General Manager. “These guests make the magic of summer come to life in a way that’s interactive, educational, and unforgettable.”Special Guest Highlights Include:Iron Man & Batman (Superhero Rental of AZ)Barbie & Ken (Happily Ever After)Princess Peach & Bowser (Superhero Rental of AZ)Arizona Science Center – hands-on STEM exhibitsPhoenix Herpetological Sanctuary – live animal showWildlife World Zoo – up-close animal encountersMagician Matt Lemm – live performanceBrixperience – interactive LEGO playEach camp runs from 9 AM to 3 PM at Arizona Sunrays' three Valley locations, with extended care available at the 32nd Street location. Kids will enjoy gymnastics, games, crafts, and unforgettable moments every single week.

