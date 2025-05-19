Chef Kris Stubblefield from Lodge Cast Iron Discusses Summer Grilling with YourUpdateTV

Expert Chef with Lodge Cast Iron Helps You Start Grilling Season Right

– Summer Recipes and Cast Iron Cooking and Maintenance Tips

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Memorial Day approaches and grills are uncovered across the country, Lodge Cast Iron is helping home cooks prepare for a summer of outdoor cooking with expert tips, seasonal recipes, and durable cookware designed to last for generations. Recently, Kris Stubblefield, Chef and Culinary Manager at Lodge Cast Iron, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to share advice on how cast iron can elevate summer meals – from breakfast on the griddle to dinner on the grill.

At the center of Lodge’s summer lineup is the Pro-Grid Reversible Grill/Griddle, a versatile piece of cookware known for its excellent heat retention and double-burner size. The pan features a ribbed grill surface on one side and a flat griddle on the other, making it ideal for everything from grilled skewers to smash burgers. Made in the USA and pre-seasoned , the Pro-Grid is compatible with all cooking surfaces—including grills, ovens, campfires, and induction stovetops.

Cast iron cookware offers several distinct advantages for summer cooking:

Superior heat retention: Ensures even cooking and consistent temperatures across the surface—perfect for searing, browning, or slow-cooking over open flame.

Ensures even cooking and consistent temperatures across the surface—perfect for searing, browning, or slow-cooking over open flame. Durability: Built to withstand high temperatures and rugged conditions, cast iron can be used on a grill, over a campfire, in the oven, or on any stovetop, including induction.

Built to withstand high temperatures and rugged conditions, cast iron can be used on a grill, over a campfire, in the oven, or on any stovetop, including induction. Naturally seasoned surface: Made with 100% natural vegetable oil and no synthetic coatings or chemicals (free from PFAS), cast iron develops a nonstick finish with use.

Made with 100% natural vegetable oil and no synthetic coatings or chemicals (free from PFAS), cast iron develops a nonstick finish with use. Versatility: One piece of cast iron can handle a wide range of tasks—from grilling meats and vegetables to preparing pancakes, eggs, or smash burgers.

As the summer season kicks off, Lodge encourages both new and experienced cooks to explore the benefits of cast iron cooking and take advantage of its flexibility both indoors and outdoors.

For more information, recipes, and care instructions, visit: www.LodgeCastIron.com

About Kris Stubblefield

Kris Stubblefield is Lodge Cast Iron’s resident chef and culinary expert who brings a deep passion for cooking to his role. With a background rooted in the traditions of cast iron cooking, he emphasizes the importance of family, flavor and authenticity in the kitchen. Stubblefield is known for his approachable style and commitment to helping home cooks build confidence through simple, hearty recipes. His work reflects a blend of heritage and innovation, making him a trusted voice in the world of cast iron cooking.

About Lodge Cast Iron

Since 1896, Lodge Cast Iron has been making seasoned cast iron cookware in the USA and held a permanent place on stovetops around the world. From classic skillets to colorful dutch ovens and grill-ready gear, we like to call it "do anything cookware that can go anywhere." Plus, Lodge is made without PFAS for a nontoxic cooking experience that gets better with every use.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Lodge Cast Iron

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e861e5e9-3bfe-4aa9-ae3e-f45f523698a9

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.