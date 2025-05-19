Cibus to Participate in Alliance Global Partner’s Annual Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the "Company"), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, will host a presentation at the AGP Annual Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase.

During the presentation, Dr. Beetham will discuss the Company's progress in advancing its gene-editing technology platform, recent regulatory developments supporting agricultural innovation, and Cibus' commercialization strategy for its productivity trait pipeline.

Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET (1:40 p.m. PT)

Webcast link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jB1HgKLvQFmUfC6VBT11mw

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high-throughput gene editing technology that is expected to enable it to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a current pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for weed management in Rice, Pod Shatter Reduction, and Sclerotinia (disease) resistance, which are its near-term focus.

