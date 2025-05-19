Tourmaline Bio to Present Topline Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 TRANQUILITY Trial of Pacibekitug on May 20, 2025

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to present topline results from the Phase 2 TRANQUILITY trial evaluating pacibekitug in patients with elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein and chronic kidney disease. Members of Tourmaline management will be joined by Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, Director of the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Bhatt also serves as the Chair of Tourmaline’s Cardiovascular Scientific Advisory Board (for which he is compensated).

To register for this event, please click here or visit the “Events and Presentations” section of Tourmaline’s website. A replay will be available on Tourmaline’s website following the event.

About Tourmaline Bio:

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug. For more information, please visit https://www.tourmalinebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About Pacibekitug:

Pacibekitug is a long-acting, fully-human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. Excluding ongoing trials, pacibekitug was previously studied in approximately 450 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six completed clinical trials. Tourmaline is currently developing pacibekitug in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED) as its first two indications, with plans to expand into abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and additional diseases in the future.

Media Contact:

Scient PR

Sarah Mishek

SMishek@ScientPR.com

Investor Contact:

Meru Advisors

Lee M. Stern

lstern@meruadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.