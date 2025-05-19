Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
STOUGHTON, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:
Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025
Panel Presentation: Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:25 a.m. ET
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET
The presentation at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM®, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.
Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com
Media Contact:
Cheryl Wheeler
Head of Corporate Communications
communications@collegiumpharma.com
