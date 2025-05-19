Submit Release
Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 19, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 19, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

  • H.137, An act relating to the regulation of insurance products and services
  • H.491, An act relating to setting the homestead property tax yields and the nonhomestead property tax rate

When signing H.491, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“After last year’s significant property tax increase, we knew it was important to provide Vermonters tax relief. But I want to be clear, buying down rates year after year isn’t good fiscal management and we should only view this as a bridge to the real education transformation our system needs. Before this session adjourns, it’s critical we work together to deliver an education bill that sets us on a path to a better more sustainable funding system, a more efficient and effective governance structure, and a commitment to doing the education quality work needed to make sure all students have access to educational opportunities, at a price Vermonters can afford.”

