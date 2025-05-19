Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Kent Edwards

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Kent Edwards, who died on December 14, 2023 following an encounter with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Manhattan. After a thorough investigation, which included review of footage from body-worn cameras, interviews with involved officers and witnesses, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s actions were justified under New York law.

On the afternoon of December 14, NYPD officers with the Manhattan Warrant Section went to a residence on Manhattan’s Lower East Side to apprehend Mr. Edwards. Mr. Edwards was a suspect in an October 18, 2023 shooting that left one person injured. When officers arrived at the apartment, a woman opened the door and informed officers that Mr. Edwards was in the apartment and had a gun. The woman and a second woman left the apartment, and officers attempted to engage in dialogue with Mr. Edwards from the threshold of the open apartment door.

For two hours, officers attempted to get Mr. Edwards to come out of the apartment but failed. Officers then moved a few feet further into the apartment, and Mr. Edwards emerged from the end of the small hallway and shot at the officers four times. An officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Edwards. Mr. Edwards was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, officers arrived at the apartment to apprehend Mr. Edwards for a previous shooting incident in which he was a suspect. When officers arrived, they were informed Mr. Edwards had a gun. Officers attempted to negotiate with Mr. Edwards, but when they eventually entered the apartment, Mr. Edwards fired at them. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force against Mr. Edwards was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.