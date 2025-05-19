Strengthening Communities: Shapiro Administration Highlights $753,000 Investment in the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania to Feed Individuals and Families In Need

The Erie County-based program received one of 403 statewide awards recently through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which Governor Shapiro is again proposing to fund for $72 million in his 2025-26 budget.

Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has focused on building vibrant and resilient regions to help our communities flourish, boost the economy, and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Erie, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello highlighted the Shapiro Administration’s $753,000 investment supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania in its effort to feed individuals and families in need over an eleven-county area. The Neighborhood Assistance Program provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ efforts to revitalize communities across the Commonwealth.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s enacted bipartisan 2024-25 budget doubled the funding for the Neighborhood Assistance Program from $36 million to $72 million, allowing for two rounds of awards. The first round, which was announced in September 2024, included the investment in the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania. A second round of awards was announced in January 2025. The positive impact of the expanded program across the Commonwealth is why Governor Shapiro is again funding NAP at $72 million in his 2025-26 proposed budget.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have focused on investing in our communities to further position Pennsylvania as a global leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

“The Shapiro Administration knows that when local communities are healthy and vibrant, Pennsylvania thrives.” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “Doubling the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which allowed a second round of awards to key organizations like the Second Harvest Food Bank, will have an incredible impact on the well-being of individuals, children, and families in northwest Pennsylvania and all across our Commonwealth.”

With one in every seven people in northwest Pennsylvania facing food insecurity, the Second Harvest Food Bank will use the support to distribute 12.5 million pounds of food, free of charge, across its eleven-county service area through pantries, mobile distributions, child feeding programs, and partners that distribute food to their neighbors.

“At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, we are committed to ensuring that no one in our 11-county service area goes hungry. We are currently experiencing a significant increase in the number of households seeking assistance accessing enough nutritious food, and the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is a vital partner and essential resource for the food bank,” said Greg Hall, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania. “NAP has enabled Second Harvest and our partner organizations to directly provide nutritious meals to our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity. We are grateful for the dedicated support of our generous corporate donors and the support from our state legislators for this fundamental program. The partnerships Second Harvest has formed through the Neighborhood Assistance Program strengthen our communities and ensure that hope remains on the table for our neighbors in need throughout our service area. Together we have made a meaningful difference for tens of thousands of individuals and families in northwest Pennsylvania.”

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program is a powerful tool for strengthening communities and creating opportunities where they’re needed most,” said Senator Dan Laughlin. “In Erie County, it has helped address blight, expand access to safe housing, and support local nonprofits that are lifting families out of poverty. I’m proud to support this program and the real impact it has on neighborhoods across our region.”

“You never know who is struggling to put food on the table – circumstances can change quickly,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro. “The NAP Charitable Food Program is a great tool that lets local organizations like Second Harvest make a big difference in our community. They know where the need is, and I’m glad they get the support they need to succeed. Additionally, as we see the federal government continue to slash help for farmers and hungry Pennsylvanians, donations like these are important now, more than ever. Second Harvest will make the most of this investment, and I’ll continue to work with Governor Shapiro to protect Erie County from the disarray in D.C.”

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program has long been a valuable tool to improving communities’ quality of life, including communities right here in Erie County,” said Representative Bob Merski. “This program is essential to developing a partnership between the organizations that help the less fortunate in our community, such as Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, and our business community. When we work together, we all reap the benefits.”

“For the past 100 years, Erie Insurance has been committed to caring for the communities we serve,” said Jenny Geertson, Community Outreach Director, Erie Insurance. “We’re grateful to Governor Shapiro and DCED for their commitment to the Neighborhood Assistance tax credit program that encourages businesses to invest in projects that improve the lives of our most vulnerable citizens. We’re proud of our longstanding relationship with the Second Harvest Food Bank as we work hand in hand to improve food security for our region.”

The program has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP impact brochure.

In addition to the $72 for the Neighborhood Assistance Program in Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2025-26 budget, it also further focuses on implementing Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy to strengthen communities and make the Commonwealth a leader in job creation, innovation, and economic development.

The Governor’s proposed budget includes:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $50 million investment in Housing Stock Restoration

investment in Housing Stock Restoration $10 million increase for the Act 47 Distressed Municipalities Program to support communities in financial recovery

