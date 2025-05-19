The 168 Game: Retired Navy Chief Bill Korman Declares the Death of Time Management to the Rise of Time Ownership

Centreville, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centreville, Maryland -

In a world obsessed with hustle culture, time hacks, and burnout-inducing calendars, retired Navy Chief and financial strategist Bill Korman calls for a timeout—and a total mindset reset. His groundbreaking methodology, described in the book and app The 168 Game: Time Ownership vs. Time Management, flips the script on conventional productivity advice by challenging readers to stop managing time and start owning it.

"If you died tomorrow, would your calendar reflect your values—or someone else's priorities," asks Bill Korman.

Instead of urging people to cram more into their days, Korman invites them to reclaim their 168 hours weekly and align every minute with what truly matters.

"Time management isn't the problem," says Korman. "It's how we think about time. We all get 168 hours. The real question is—are you spending them in alignment with your morals, values, and principles, or just reacting to the chaos."

According to a 2023 Gallup report, 44% of professionals feel 'always pressed for time.' Korman believes that's no coincidence: "That's because leaders are managing time, not owning it," he explains. This subtle but seismic distinction is at the heart of The 168 Game.

At its core lies Korman's signature MVP framework—Morals, Values, and Principles—a guiding system for designing a life that reflects personal truth, not external pressure. Drawing from his military discipline, business leadership, and family life, he delivers a pragmatic yet heartfelt roadmap for creating work-life harmony, not just balance.

Korman's approach is already changing lives. Business coach Mike Mastrangelo shared, "Before being introduced to Bill Korman and the 168 Game, I was prioritizing my schedule instead of scheduling my priorities." That shift—simple in concept, transformative in impact—makes The 168 Game more than another productivity book.

Recently featured on "Surviving the Side Hustle: Achieving True Success with Prime Performance" with Rob Tracz, Korman continues to share his message with high-performing professionals who are tired of grinding and ready to realign. His mission is to help people not only take back their calendars but also reclaim their clarity, presence, and purpose.

Echoing the more profound philosophy behind the book, The 168 Game invites readers to rise above the noise and own time with intention. As Napoleon Hill wrote, "A genius is simply one who has taken full possession of his mind and directed it toward objectives of his choosing, without permitting outside influences to discourage or mislead him." That's precisely the mindset Korman is championing.

The 168 Game is more than a book and an app—it's a movement for professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, parents, and purpose-driven individuals ready to stop spinning their wheels and start living with conviction.

Includes access to The 168 Game App and Bill Korman's resources at www.The168Game.com/resources — helping readers diagnose the real use of time.

"Start owning time before it starts owning you," says Korman. Reserve a copy now at www.The168Game.com.

About Bill Korman

Bill Korman is a retired Navy Chief and Financial and Time Strategist who helps people regain control of their time, money, and mindset. After hitting rock bottom in bankruptcy court, he rebuilt his life, led over 760 agents in the financial world, and launched his company, Built for Life Financial Agency. He created The 168 Game to help everyday people stop wasting time and start aligning their schedules with their Morals, Values, and Principles. Bill doesn't teach time management—he teaches ownership. His message resonates with anyone feeling stuck, burned out, or ready to reclaim their life.

Contact Bill Korman's Chief Strategic Influence Officer, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, at AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com or 419-722-6931 to book Bill Korman to speak at your corporation, event, church, or organization; to invest in a bulk number of books, or to inquire about a potential partnership. Publicity photos and a media kit are available upon request.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T585gyGSqls

###

For more information about The168Game.com, contact the company here:



The168Game.com

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Chief Strategic Influence Officer on Behalf of Bill Korman

4197226931

andreaadamsmiller@theredcarpetconnection.com

133 White Tail Ct, Centreville, MD 21617

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Chief Strategic Influence Officer on Behalf of Bill Korman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.