Stayker Introduces 'Snap' for Rapid Deployment of Customized Hotel Booking Portals

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stayker, a Charlotte-based travel technology company, has launched Snap, a self-service tool that allows event organizers to create customized hotel booking portals in under two minutes.Snap is designed for the realities of today’s events, where organizers often need to act fast, without technical resources or onboarding delays. With Snap, users simply enter an event title, dates, and location, and the system instantly generates a hotel portal with accommodations geolocated around any destination worldwide.Each Snap portal features curated hotel options, local mapping, highlighted property features, and built-in analytics. There is no development work or onboarding required—portals are hosted on Stayker’s infrastructure and can be shared immediately via a single booking link. Snap also allows organizers to earn a share of the hotel commissions generated through their portals, providing an additional revenue stream tied directly to attendee bookings.“We built Snap to meet the pace and pressure that event organizers face—whether they’re coordinating sports travel, weddings, conferences, or anything in between,” said Amy Barker, CEO and founder of Stayker. “In less than two minutes, they have a live hotel booking site and one link to promote everywhere.”Built for the Event EconomySnap supports a wide range of event types, with geolocation around any address. It’s also uniquely suited for organizers managing contracted hotel blocks who need to extend booking options after cut-off dates, when attendee demand remains strong, but room inventory is no longer held.“Whether it’s 10 attendees or 10,000, Snap helps organizers offer real-time hotel access without the hassle—and generate revenue while doing it. Our hotel partners appreciate the access to new distribution channels. Everybody wins. ” Barker added.Not a White-Label Reskin—A Purpose-Built PlatformUnlike many booking tools that rely on white-labeled versions of major online travel agencies (OTAs), Snap is powered by Stayker’s own technology platform. The system provides users with complete visibility into live hotel rates and availability, while enabling Stayker to apply custom logic for commission tracking and featured listings. This approach also allows enhanced flexibility, including branded confirmations, caching for speed, localized content, and the ability to scale portal creation across multiple events.“Snap isn’t a reskin of someone else’s engine—it’s our codebase, our infrastructure, and our commitment to building what event organizers need,” Barker emphasized.No Onboarding. No Delay. Just Click and Go Early adopters across North America are already using Snap. The product operates under a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, offering both free and paid tiers. Organizers on either plan can earn a share of booking revenue, with enhanced rebate and reporting features available for high-volume users.Snap is now available worldwide. For more information, visit www.stayker.com/snap About Stayker: Stayker is a travel technology company based in Charlotte, NC , providing hotel booking solutions for events, destinations, and major brands. The platform, independently developed, powers hotel reservations for a wide range of use cases across various global locations. In addition to instant portal creation, Stayker offers API connectivity for seamless integration into event platforms, registration systems, and partner websites. Founded in 2019 and woman-owned, Stayker is built for speed, flexibility, and scale. Stayker enables organizations to turn travel into a revenue stream—without the contracts, delays, or complexity of traditional systems.

