OSCE enhances the capacity of young water professionals in support of Tajikistan’s National Water Strategy 2040

From 16 to 18 May 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in close co-operation with the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, successfully concluded a three-day training programme held in Nurek aimed at strengthening the skills of young professionals in the water sector. The event brought together 25 participants, including six women, from a broad range of backgrounds, including undergraduate students pursuing careers in the water sector, early-career professionals, and mid-level experts such as university lecturers.

The training sessions were designed to enhance participants' technical expertise in the areas of integrated water resources management, international and national water law, regional co-operation on transboundary rivers, and agricultural irrigation practices. The initiative also aimed to attract young professionals to the water sector by demonstrating its crucial contribution to sustainable development and the range of career opportunities available. Participants also participated in a site visit to the Nurek Dam, which provided them with practical exposure to large-scale water infrastructure systems.

Aligned with the objectives of Tajikistan’s National Water Strategy 2040, the programme took a multi-generational learning approach to enhance technical capacity, promote peer learning, and facilitate knowledge exchange between emerging and experienced professionals.