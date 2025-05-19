Community Economic Revitalization Board Awards $2,450,000 in low interest loans and grants

On May 15, 2025, CERB approved $2,450,000 in low interest loans and grants for planning, economic development, and public infrastructure improvements, intended to spur business growth and job creation, in Benton and Spokane Counties. Read more in our May 2025 Newsletter (PDF).

