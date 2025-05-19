Volunteers encourage others to support state’s most vulnerable children and young people

Release date: 19/05/25

Volunteers working with children in care are encouraging more South Australians to give their time to help create safe and nurturing environments for young people as part of National Volunteer Week (19-25 May).

The Department for Child Protection is hosting about 20 events across Adelaide and regional SA in recognition of the hard work and sacrifices its volunteers make helping children who most need support.

About 180 DCP volunteers regularly assist children through a range of tasks, from driving them to school and visits with family members, to visiting them in hospital and supporting them with homework and attendance at community events.

They play an important role within the child protection and family support system, providing reliability, consistency and a listening ear.

Activities such as lunches, dinners and excursions to attractions such as Monarto Safari Park and mini golf centres, will celebrate the important role these people play in the child protection and family support sector.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, have a driver’s licence and have, or be willing to undertake, a Department of Human Services Working with Children Check.

The induction process includes learning about the department, volunteers’ rights and responsibilities and undertaking Safe Environments for Children and Young People: (Through Their Eyes) training.

For more info about volunteering with DCP, visit childprotection.sa.gov.au/volunteers

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Children and young people need steady adults in their lives who are there for them.

I’m so proud of the generous and kind volunteers who support children and young people across metropolitan and regional South Australia, showing them that there is always someone there for them, that they are not alone, that someone cares.

Helping ensure children are safe, nurtured and cared for is a whole of community responsibility.

From transporting children and young people to appointments, sport, school and family contact, to providing homework support and assisting learner drivers, volunteers are playing their incredibly important role and in doing so, making a difference in children and young people’s lives.

Collectively, each year, this group of really kind people, contribute about 30,000 volunteer hours and the remarkable benefits of volunteering for both the volunteer and the child are immeasurable.

Attributable to Jackie Bray, CE Department for Child Protection

Children and young people need trusted adults in their lives, supporting them, celebrating their achievements and helping them connect with family members and peers.

Volunteers are among those adults that children rely upon every day, and their support is crucial to the work we do.

I can’t thank our volunteers enough for the time they give up time and again, helping create a brighter future for so many young people who really need their support.

Attributable to Jan Ramsdale DCP volunteer

I love it. You see children grow up and change, and it’s fabulous to see the progress they go through.

You see DCP workers, carers and vollies have a part in that and it’s just like a village family.

Because you predominantly drive the same children, a lot recognise you in the child care centres and they’ll come running towards you.