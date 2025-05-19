Vaughan Vitality & Wellness Publishes New Blog on ‘Dealing with Autoimmune Diseases: A Functional Medicine Approach’

Costa Mesa, California – Vaughan Vitality & Wellness, a top facility in Orange County, California, run by top Functional Medicine Doctor Dr. Kristi Vaughan DC, BCN, IFMCP, B.S., is happy to announce that it has recently published a new blog on ‘Dealing with Autoimmune Diseases: A Functional Medicine Approach.’

Offering an alternative approach to traditional medical treatments that often focus on managing symptoms through medications that suppress the immune system, Vaughan Vitality & Wellness’ new blog post centers on a more comprehensive approach that seeks to understand why the immune system has gone off track in the first place and how to bring it back into balance over time.

Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system, which normally defends the body against pathogens, mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. Functional medicine aims to understand the underlying triggers contributing to immune system dysfunction, such as gut imbalances, environmental toxins, chronic infections, nutritional deficiencies, stress, and food sensitivities.

A major area of focus in functional medicine when treating autoimmune diseases is gut health. From eliminating inflammatory foods, supporting digestion with enzymes or probiotics, and including gut-healing nutrients like L-glutamine, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, functional medicine doctors can help individuals improve their physical and emotional well-being.

Functional medicine concentrates on crafting customized patient plans that leverage the results from advanced diagnostic tools, such as tests for food sensitivities, hormone levels, toxin exposure, nutrient deficiencies, and gut microbiome composition to deliver personalized plans that include dietary changes, supplementation, detoxification protocols, and lifestyle modifications to promote long-term healing.

Instead of masking symptoms with medications, functional medicine aims to rebuild health from the ground up. This requires time, patience, and a willingness to engage in the healing process. Many patients who adopt a Functional Medicine approach report significant improvements in fatigue, pain levels, digestive symptoms, lab values, and overall well-being.

In addition to dietary changes, Functional Medicine strongly emphasizes lifestyle factors. Whether experiencing chronic stress, poor sleep, lack of movement, or environmental toxins, Vaughan Vitality & Wellness explains how holistic practitioners can recommend techniques that promote nervous system balance—like deep breathing, meditation, gentle exercise, neurofeedback, and prioritizing sleep, as well as removing household chemicals, plastics, and heavy metals from one’s environment, can result in better energy levels, emotional stability, and a more balanced immune system.

