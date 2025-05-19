Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness and Med Spa Elevates Patient Experience with the Addition of the Candela Nordlys Device

Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med Spa Introduces The Nordlys To Their Med Spa

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med Spa , a leading provider of advanced aesthetic and holistic wellness services in Massachusetts, is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Nordlys device to its suite of high-performance technologies. This powerful new platform brings unparalleled versatility and precision to non-invasive skin and vascular treatments—further enhancing Indulgence’s mission to deliver world-class care with a personalized touch.About Nordlys® The award-winning Nordlys system is recognized globally, has been used by celebrities, and has been featured in multiple media outlets, including The Today Show on NBC. Sunset Dermatology is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice to support total wellness and preventative care.Nordlyshas established a new standard in Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology with its cutting-edge SWT(Selective Waveband Technology) IPL narrowband system. This technology provides unparalleled precision, effectiveness, and safety in IPL treatments, addressing pigmentation concerns and vascular lesions, which supports overall skin health and well-being.The NordlysNarrowband with SWToffers exceptional outcomes with minimal discomfort and downtime, promoting a more holistic approach to wellness. Its customizable settings and targeted delivery ensure precise, individualized treatments, aligning with Biolite’s preventive care philosophy.“I’m thrilled to bring the power of the Nordlys system to the Greater Lowell area community,” said Anu Bhatnagar, owner of Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med Spa. This cutting-edge technology is a true game-changer—allowing us to deliver highly personalized, results-driven treatments for everything from skin resurfacing and pigmentation correction to vascular concerns and hair reduction. Our clients deserve the very best, and with Nordlys, that’s exactly what we’re providing.”In addition to the Nordlys system, Indulgence also offers the GentleMax Pro Plus—Candela’s gold-standard dual-wavelength laser designed for hair removal, vascular treatments, and pigmented lesion reduction. Known for its speed, safety, and efficacy, the GentleMax Pro Plus continues to be a patient favorite for achieving smoother, clearer skin with ease.By investing in the industry’s most advanced technologies, Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness and Med Spa reinforces its commitment to offering clients the latest in medical aesthetics, skincare, and overall wellness.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.indulgencemedspa.net or call (978) 455-8735.About Indulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med SpaIndulgence Aesthetics Wellness & Med Spa is a luxurious retreat where cutting-edge medical aesthetics and holistic therapies meet. Founded by Anu Bhatnagar, a dual Master’s degree holder in Business Administration and Medical Aesthetics with more than 20 years of international experience, the spa has earned a reputation for innovation, expertise, and compassionate care.Clients at Indulgence enjoy access to a full range of services, including laser treatments, injectables, facials, massage therapy, acupuncture, Reiki, hair and nail care, and more. The spa’s emphasis on continual education, community partnership, and patient empowerment sets it apart as a destination for total rejuvenation—inside and out.

