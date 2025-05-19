Latest Analysis Shows that Governor Shapiro Has Secured Over $5.2 Billion in Private Sector Investments and Created More Than 9,500 Jobs Since Taking Office

Over the past 2 years, the Shapiro Administration has supported nearly 100 companies expanding to or in Pennsylvania, creating and retaining thousands of jobs while reigniting Pennsylvania’s economy. The Governor and his Administration are moving at the speed of business – and it is resulting in real economic growth and opportunity for Pennsylvanians: thousands of good-paying jobs, thriving businesses, and a more competitive economy that’s building a stronger future in every corner of the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) completed new analysis showing that the Shapiro Administration has secured more than $5.2 billion in private sector investment, creating more than 9,500 new jobs, since taking office.

“Since day one, my Administration and I have been laser focused on making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. Securing more than $5.2 billion in private sector investment is proof our strategy is working and getting real results,” said Governor Shapiro. “From historic investments in site development, to cutting red tape, we’re showing the world how we get stuff done — and we’ll continue to make bold, strategic investments that create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.”

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

As part of the Shapiro Administration’s work to implement the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, DCED created the BusinessPA team. This experienced group of economic development professionals is dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania.

“Economic development is a team sport, and the DCED team is committed to partnering with regions across our Commonwealth to make sure Pennsylvania is open for business,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “We’ll continue to get stuff done that will spur innovation, create jobs, support our communities, and invest in a bright future for our Commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania’s appeal to businesses has not gone unnoticed. DCED was recently named a top state economic development group by Business Facilities Magazine. The Commonwealth recently ranked 10th overall in Site Selection Magazine’s Governor’s Cup — and 3rd among Northeast states. Additionally, BusinessPA was honored with a Deal of the Year – Impact Award from Business Facilities Magazine for its role in GSK’s expansion in Lancaster County.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal includes more than $160 million in new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, boosting Pennsylvania’s competitiveness. The Governor’s vision is clear: to make Pennsylvania a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development while expanding economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

