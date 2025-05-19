Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty® Welcomes Martha Mosier as Company President





SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty®, a leading luxury brokerage firm in the Southern California market, is delighted to welcome Martha J. Mosier as President.

A respected and experienced real estate business leader, Mosier previously served as President and General Counsel of San Diego-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, where she held leadership roles since 2008.

Mosier has a proven record of accelerating growth, managing complex operations, building a positive culture, and inspiring teams. Her legal background ideally positions her to deal with evolving industry and regulatory issues as well as advancing Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty’s® transition into a full-service real estate company.

“At Peerage Realty Partners, our Sotheby’s International Realty® partner companies are at the forefront of creating value and delivering an elevated experience for our advisors and customers,” said Tara Brown, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners. “Martha Mosier is representative of the talent and experience that will continue to lead us forward.”

“We are delighted to welcome a professional of Martha Mosier’s caliber to the Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty® team,” said CEO Russ Anderson. “Her exceptionally deep experience along with our aligned values make her the ideal choice.”

Mosier has been ranked by the prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) as one of the most influential forces in the North American real estate industry. She has also been recognized for her community volunteerism, including being named the Top Five Women of Influence, San Diego by the American Heart Association.

“It is a privilege to join Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty® and the iconic Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” said Mosier. “Our industry is rapidly changing and generating new opportunities for luxury advisors. I am excited to play a part in leading this remarkable enterprise to further success.”

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty® supports elite real estate professionals in offices throughout Southern California, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby’s International Realty® franchises in the brand’s global network.

ABOUT PACIFIC SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY ®

Founded in 2008, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is a residential brokerage specializing in the luxury Southern California market. The brokerage supports over 600 real estate professionals in 18 San Diego and Orange County offices, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty® franchises in the brand's global network. They are proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit: https://www.sothebysrealty.com/pacificsir/ .

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America. Its brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty Partners’ core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty Partners has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty Partners transacted about US $34.8 billion (C$47.7 billion) in sales in 2024 through its partner firms. It has over 6,100 best-in-class sales representatives (4,500 are agents of Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates) and employees with 206 offices in Canada and the United States.

To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty Partners consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE CAPITAL

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm.

Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Through Peerage Realty Partners there is a network of partner companies with approximately 6,100 sales representatives and employees across Canada and the USA selling over US$34.8 billion worth of resale and new construction residential real estate in 2024.

Peerage Capital has approximately US$8 billion (C$10 billion) in total assets under management (AUM) and administration in its asset management businesses.

Peerage Capital focuses on service sectors where there are opportunities to achieve scale through both organic growth as well as through acquisition, operating synergies, and brand differentiation. It supports the partner firms in which it invests by providing capital as well as a team of experienced professionals who add value in such areas as strategy, finance, technology, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and communications.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital’s unique “Professional Partnership” model has been refined over 44 years to accelerate growth through value-added services that enhance the sustainable, profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value for all stakeholders. www.peeragecapital.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Deirdre McMurdy

dmcmudy@peeragecapital.com

TEL: (647) 493-2098

