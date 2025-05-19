Capital Bank Adds Veteran Delaware Commercial Banking Team Expanding Presence in the Region

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) announced today the expansion of its Commercial Banking operations in Delaware with the addition of several highly experienced relationship managers. This strategic move marks a key milestone in the Bank’s Mid-Atlantic growth strategy, positioning Capital Bank to serve more businesses across the state of Delaware and surrounding areas.

Located in Southern Delaware, Ritchie Francia is a seasoned commercial banker with deep ties to the Delaware business community. Based in the Rehoboth Beach area, Ritchie will anchor Capital Bank’s efforts in Sussex County, bringing his decades of experience and strong community relationships to clients in one of Delaware’s fastest-growing markets.

Joining Ritchie are Sarah Ferguson and John Hassiepen in the Greater Wilmington area. Both Sarah and John are respected banking professionals with long track records of helping local businesses achieve their financial goals. Together, these additions bring deep market expertise, strong community connections, and a reputation for client service that aligns with Capital Bank’s relationship-driven approach.

All three bankers are recognized as top performers, having recently earned prestigious sales awards for high achievement in commercial banking. Their success reflects a shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients through tailored financial solutions.

“Our investments in Delaware represents an exciting next step for Capital Bank as we continue to expand our reach across the Mid-Atlantic,” said Steve Poynot, President and Chief Operating Officer of Capital Bank. “With the addition of Ritchie, Sarah, and John, we are building a team of experienced professionals who not only understand the local business landscape but are deeply invested in the success of their communities.”

Capital Bank’s Delaware expansion is part of a broader strategic effort to strengthen its Commercial Banking footprint across the region. The Bank continues to invest in top talent and local market expertise to better serve businesses throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and beyond.

About Capital Bank

Capital Bancorp Inc., reported $3.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, and was ranked #9 in American Banker’s Top 20 High Performing Banks in 2024. The bank is known for its consultative approach and commitment to human-centric banking, serving commercial customers for over 25 years in the DC Metro Region. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, Capital Bank is dedicated to helping customers achieve their financial goals while maintaining a strong fiduciary duty to its shareholders.

For more information, visit http://capitalbankmd.com

Dominic Canuso

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

dcanuso@capitalbankmd.com

240-283-0402 ext.1223

