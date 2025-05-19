Detroit based artist The War Corporation's 'Believe' nominated for Best Original Song at Venice Under the Stars in Italy

Larry Solidarity, the film's director, writer, and producer, created "Believe" to present positive music to audiences.

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Believe" by Detroit-based The War Corporation was selected to participate in the Venice Under the Stars – Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy in the BEST ORIGINAL SONG category.Ubuntu FM in South Africa was one of the first to play "Believe".Larry Solidarity, the film’s director, writer, and producer, created "Believe" to present positive music to audiences.“The entertainment business is a tough industry. You have to believe in your brand enough to be the first fan, the first audience, and the first investor as opposed to waiting for lightning to strike on a sunny day.”Larry participated in the Sundance Collab program, Directing: Visual Storytelling in 2023, and is currently developing a feature film with his manager, Caron Feldman of Feldman Management."Believe" is distributed by Edgewater Music Group.The selection of “Believe” at an internationally respected festival highlights the growing global resonance of music that carries a message of hope and perseverance. Known for its focus on artistic innovation and cultural diversity, the Venice Under the Stars program has become a platform for emerging voices making an impact through creative expression.The War Corporation, rooted in Detroit’s deep musical legacy, blends socially conscious themes with bold, genre-crossing production. “Believe” is a prime example of their mission to inspire through sound and storytelling.This recognition serves as a breakthrough moment for the collective and especially for Larry Solidarity, whose creative work is increasingly being noticed on the global stage. As he prepares for upcoming film projects, “Believe” stands as a powerful reminder of what happens when artists dare to lead with conviction.For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact Feldman ManagementSneak Peak"Believe"

