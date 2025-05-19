VNBTC Launches as the Leading Cloud Mining Platform in 2025, Offering Free $79 Bonus and Multiple Income Streams

VNBTC Combines Free Entry, Robust Security, and Multi-Channel Earnings to Redefine Cloud Mining in 2025.

London,UK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNBTC, a global leader in cryptocurrency cloud mining, is transforming the passive income landscape for 2025 with its secure, scalable, and user-friendly mining platform. Tailored for both beginners and experienced crypto investors, VNBTC offers free access to mining with a $79 bonus and multiple revenue streams, delivering exceptional earning potential.

As interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital assets continues to rise following Bitcoin’s latest halving, VNBTC stands out by offering users multiple avenues to generate daily crypto income—without the need for expensive hardware, technical expertise, or high upfront costs.

Free to Start: $79 Bonus for Every New User

New users receive an instant $79 credit upon registration, which can be invested in the Doge Starter Plan, yielding up to $6.64 in just 7 days, risk-free. This introductory offer is designed to make cloud mining accessible for anyone looking to explore crypto income in a safe and simple way.

Secure, Scalable, and Profitable Mining Plans

VNBTC offers nine flexible mining contracts, starting from $79 and scaling up to $8,000, each with transparent profit structures and daily payouts. All plans are backed by enterprise-grade security, smart contract governance, and AI-optimized energy efficiency to ensure long-term sustainability.

Multiple Income Streams for Maximum Earning Potential

Beyond mining, VNBTC users can boost their earnings through two innovative programs:

Two-Tier Referral Program – Earn 3% commissions on direct referrals and 1.8% on indirect ones.





– Earn on direct referrals and on indirect ones. VNBTC Global Bounty Program – Users earn bonuses by promoting the platform via social media, articles, videos, and online communities. The more creative and engaging the content, the greater the reward.





Daily Payouts, Instant Withdrawals

All users enjoy automated daily profits, deposited directly to their VNBTC wallet. Withdrawals are processed securely within 10 minutes, offering users full control and liquidity.

Commitment to Transparency and Security

VNBTC incorporates multi-layer encryption, real-time monitoring, and decentralized contract execution to safeguard users’ funds and data. The platform has quickly gained the trust of thousands of users across 100+ countries, establishing itself as a credible player in the 2025 cloud mining space.

Why VNBTC Now?

“With Bitcoin’s 2024 halving behind us and crypto adoption at an all-time high, cloud mining is entering a new era,” said a VNBTC spokesperson. “Our goal is to give everyone—from crypto newcomers to global investors—a secure, profitable, and risk-free entry into this opportunity.”

About VNBTC

VNBTC is an award-winning cloud mining platform that provides secure, eco-friendly, and high-performance mining solutions for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. Focused on user needs and offering various income-generating features, VNBTC is dedicated to making crypto mining accessible to everyone and supporting users in achieving long-term financial freedom.

Website: https://vnbtc.com

Email: info@vnbtc.com

Twitter: https://x.com/vnbtc_uk

Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining carries inherent risks. Users are advised to conduct their own research or consult a licensed financial advisor before participating.

James james.carter(at)vnbtc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.